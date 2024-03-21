Early registration opens for 2024 International Space Station R&D Conference in Boston

This July, the 13th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) returns to Boston, where leaders from the commercial sector, U.S. government agencies, and academic communities will assemble to highlight innovations and opportunities through our nation’s orbiting outpost. ISSRDC will take place July 30 — August 1, 2024, at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston. Early registration is now open until May 24, 2024. Booking during early registration reserves your spot before the price increases.

ISSRDC 2024 is the only conference dedicated to showcasing how the space station continues to provide a valuable platform for research and technology development that benefits humanity and enables a robust and sustainable market in low Earth orbit.

A series of announcements in the coming weeks will highlight dynamic keynote speakers and panel sessions for ISSRDC 2024. This year’s conference will also feature lightning talks, plenary presentations, technical sessions, workshops, an investor session, and networking opportunities. A marketplace expo will allow companies to showcase how they are advancing opportunities in low Earth orbit and will provide a venue to meet with researchers and stakeholders. Join us on Day 3 of the conference as we present awards to students who have excelled in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and workforce development programs. Engaging students through such programs is key to ensuring the future of our industry.

We invite professionals from industry, academia, and government as well as students to participate and share their research in our technical sessions. The Call for Abstracts is now open, and authors and presenters are encouraged to submit their abstracts early. The abstract submission deadline is April 19, 2024.

The conference is hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), manager of the ISS National Laboratory; NASA; and the American Astronautical Society. To learn more about ISSRDC, including how to register, exhibit, and become a sponsor, please visit the conference website.