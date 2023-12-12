Nokia unveils plans for new state-of-the-art R&D facility in New Jersey tech hub

Nokia has announced plans to relocate its campus in Murray Hill, New Jersey, by 2028 to a new state-of-the-art R&D facility in the burgeoning innovation and technology hub in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The new leading-edge R&D facility will propel Nokia Bell Labs to adapt and evolve to remain at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and continue contributing to a legacy of innovation in New Jersey.

As the industrial research arm of Nokia, Nokia Bell Labs has always moved ahead of the times to deliver some of the world’s most important technological breakthroughs. From the creation of the world’s first transistor and solar cell to the birth of cellular and satellite communications, Unix, and today’s AI, 6G, and industrial automation research, Nokia Bell Labs’ Murray Hill campus has been the home to this cutting-edge innovation.

“Our Murray Hill campus has been home to iconic Nokia Bell Labs innovation for over 80 years. As we look toward the future of Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs in the region, we will take with us all that makes us exceptional — our vision, brainpower, culture of disruptive innovation, and technical prowess — and marry that legacy with a modern research and development facility that is built to our needs. Ultimately, we want a facility that feels right for the next 100 years of Nokia Bell Labs,” said Nishant Batra, chief strategy and technology officer at Nokia.

Collaboration and cooperation are central to the Nokia Bell Labs research model, and therefore increased proximity to an ecosystem of academic centers of excellence, established industry leaders, and exciting new startup ventures was a contributing factor to the site selection. This move will enable Nokia Bell Labs research teams to collaborate in a tightly knit, dynamic campus to develop disruptive technologies in areas including quantum, photonics, optical research, 6G, AI, and industrial automation. With bespoke laboratory facilities designed to meet the specific needs and focus areas of award-winning Nokia Bell Labs researchers, Nokia is investing significantly in resources that will continue its legacy of technological breakthroughs for the next century.

The new facility, which will break ground in 2025, will be developed by SJP Properties with community support provided by the New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO), the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), and the City of New Brunswick. The new building will meet a minimum requirement of LEED Gold certification to contribute to Nokia’s target of Net Zero emissions by 2050 and deliver a 50% reduction by 2030. Furthermore, the new building will provide a more optimized space using modern technology for increased efficiency.

“Since the outset of my Administration, I’ve been determined to ensure that the companies of tomorrow not only plant their flags in New Jersey but that they expand in a state with our unparalleled combination of talent and location. By announcing its new state-of-the-art facility in the Helix, Nokia builds upon its remarkable legacy in the Garden State, a legacy that will continue to produce cutting-edge technologies and contribute to our burgeoning innovation ecosystem. What’s more, Nokia’s presence in New Brunswick’s growing tech hub will generate good-paying jobs and further solidify the city’s standing as a regional leader in the innovation economy,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

“Bell Labs has had a storied role in the growth of America’s tech industry. We’re excited to see companies like Nokia continuing to invest in America and support the next generation of technology innovation,” said Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator.

“Nokia’s legacy of innovation and devotion to the development of cutting-edge technologies ensures a lasting impact on the global telecommunications landscape. Nokia Bell Labs’ commitment to New Brunswick as the home for their new research and development facility speaks volumes about the potential and promise our city holds. It is a testament to the collaborative spirit, innovation, and forward-thinking attitude that defines our community. This venture will not only bring economic opportunities to our city but will also create a hub of creativity and expertise that will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of New Brunswick,” said New Brunswick Mayor Jim Cahill.

“Middlesex County has been on a journey to cultivate a sustainable economic ecosystem through strategic public and private partnerships. We’re excited to welcome Nokia as the newest tenant of the HELIX, joining a roster of distinguished organizations who prioritize education and value a robust talent pipeline that uniquely exists in our County,” said Ronald G. Rios, Middlesex County Commissioner Director.

“In the world of innovation, there may be no name more iconic than Bell Labs, and Nokia’s decision to build the next chapter of the Bell Labs story in the heart of New Jersey’s innovation ecosystem is extraordinarily good news. When Governor Murphy took office, he set to work from Day One on recapturing New Jersey’s leadership position in innovation, and today’s news is proof positive that the Governor’s strategy is working,” said Tim Sullivan, NJEDA CEO.

Nokia also announced a new venture studio based in New Jersey for unleashing the commercial potential of Nokia Bell Labs’ innovations outside of the strategic areas Nokia is focused on today. Nokia has solidified long-term partnerships with Celesta Capital and America’s Frontier Fund to collaborate on building and investing in Nokia Bell Labs innovations that support the next generation of critical technology for the US.

For more information, visit www.bell-labs.com