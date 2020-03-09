ENFit components from Qosina help reduce critical enteral misconnections

Qosina is the trusted supplier of enteral components for medical devices, offering over 250 off-the-shelf products including a wide selection of legacy feeding tube connectors and fittings.

Also included in Qosina’s enteral application product line is its robust collection of ENFit connectors, caps and plugs, stopcocks, spikes, and syringes. ENFit components comply with the ISO 80369-3 standard, which was developed to improve patient safety and reduce the risk of small-bore misconnections used in liquid healthcare applications.

The ENFit connector was designed using a non-traditional orientation and larger dimensions that do not allow connectivity with the common conical luer (formerly ISO 594, now ISO 80369-7). The ENFit connector has been tested using a strict validation process that includes human factors research, usability analysis, performance testing, misconnections assessment and computer-aided design techniques.

