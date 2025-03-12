A new player has entered the fragrance industry, aiming to use artificial intelligence in scent creation. Osmo, a company founded by former Google AI researcher Alex Wiltschko, has launched “Generation,” a project that applies machine learning to various aspects of fragrance development, from ingredient design to market analysis. While the potential of AI in this field is significant, the long-term impact of Osmo’s approach remains to be seen.

“Fragrance is deeply personal, but until now, creating it has been slow, uncertain, and often out of reach. We developed olfactory intelligence to give brands more intuitive, data-driven, and creative ways to design fragrances. This isn’t just about making the process faster, but also smarter and more expressive to help brands create extraordinary products that resonate with consumers, comply with shifting regulations, and stand out in a crowded market.” — Alex Wiltschko, founder and CEO of Osmo

Osmo’s core concept, “olfactory intelligence” (OI), involves using large datasets and machine learning algorithms to analyze and predict scent characteristics. This differs from more established fragrance houses that use more limited applications of AI. The company claims this approach can streamline the fragrance creation process, potentially leading to faster development cycles and more sustainable ingredients.

Generation’s stated capabilities cover several key areas. The company uses AI-powered tools to create fragrance formulas based on text or image inputs. Additionally, it is developing new proprietary fragrance ingredients, including “glossine,” “Fractionaline,” and “Quasarine,” using AI with a focus on sustainability. The project also incorporates AI-driven market analysis to anticipate consumer preferences for scents. Lastly, the company asserts an accelerated development timeline for its fragrance creation process.

The extent to which these capabilities will translate into tangible benefits for fragrance brands and consumers is yet to be fully demonstrated. The company states there is potential beyond personal fragrance, such as applications in household products, personal care, and even food flavoring.

One of Generation’s early partnerships is with The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), where they are collaborating on a signature scent.

“We’re thrilled to work with Generation to become the first museum to have its own signature scent. Much like pop culture, our sense of smell evokes lasting memories, and our guests can now take those memories home with them through fragrance. Collaborating with Generation has opened up new creative possibilities, bringing the art of fragrance, Generation’s unique technology, and pop culture together in a way that’s never been done before,” said Michele Y. Smith, CEO of MoPOP.

Osmo’s team comprises individuals with backgrounds in machine learning, neuroscience, data science, perfumery, and chemistry. The company has also hired Florence Bagneris, previously with DSM-Firmenich, as Vice President of Sales, indicating an attempt to integrate its technology with established industry networks.

It will be interesting to see how traditional perfumers, who rely on years of experience and artistic intuition, respond to this data-driven approach.