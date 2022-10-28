Fall 2022 Issue: 2022 R&D 100 Awards

An R&D 100 history lesson

This has been a big year for the R&D 100 Awards. The program, often referred to as “The Oscars of Innovation,” is celebrating its 60th year — truly an incredible accomplishment. Each year, this renowned program celebrates the technology that is poised to change the world for the better. Submissions come from across the globe in six different categories and five special recognition areas.

In this issue, you’ll learn about the 100 winners, along with 13 special recognition medalists. These products and technologies originated in corporate, academic, and government laboratories, although many winners come from collaborations between organizations in these three groups.

Neil Ruzic was the founder of both Industrial Research Magazine (now R&D World) and the R&D 100 Awards program. According to Brian E. Joseph, President & CEO of Touchstone Research Laboratory, Ruzic was frustrated that the Nobel Prizes were given out for just a handful of fi elds — such as medicine, physics, literature, and peace — but if you were outside those fi elds, there were no awards of any significance.

“Also, the Nobel Prizes didn’t necessarily have an impact on the production of goods and services. He felt there was this need, and that’s the genesis of the R&D 100 Awards,” said Joseph.

Ruzic was quite a fascinating fellow, and I wish I could have met him before his passing in 2004. He was a pilot, co-founder of the National Space Society, and even wrote a dozen books. Joseph recalled that he had the dream of setting up an “Island for Science” in the Bahamas and even purchased a home there. Today, that island is Norwegian Cruise Line’s “private island” called CocoCay.

But back to this year’s winners … now that the COVID-19 pandemic is somewhat under control, we’re excited to celebrate these brilliant scientists and engineers in person. Our black-tie gala awards dinner is returning for the first time since 2019. I hope you’ll be able to join us on November 17 at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa near San Diego. This event is always such an amazing night of networking and celebration with some of the greatest luminaries in the world of research. We’re looking forward to honoring the 2022 winners.

It’s also time to start thinking about the 2023 program and what accomplishments you should submit for next year’s awards. The 61st iteration of the R&D 100 Awards will open for nominations on March 1, 2023. We look forward to seeing what your team has been working on — and celebrating your innovations — thanks to the foresight of Neil Ruzic.

Paul J. Heney | VP, Editorial Director

pheney@wtwhmedia.com

On Twitter @wtwh_paulheney