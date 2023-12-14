FixCarbon Technology: Carbon-negative bioplastics from afforestation, R&D 100 winner of the day

Developer: Institute of Nuclear Energy Research (INER), Atomic Energy Council, Executive Yuan, ROC (Taiwan)

Co-Developer: NZ Bio Forestry, Inspira Applied Bio Solutions Co.



FixCarbon technology revolutionizes the use of forestry waste and enables large-scale bio-plastic production using leftover Pinus Radiata wood processing and forestry waste as feedstock. The technology uses an acid-catalyzed steam explosion as a pretreatment method that effectively destroys the tough fiber structure of lignocellulose, thereby enhancing its conversion potential. The method also enhances the induction of fermented sugar, enabling efficient and cost-effective production of enzymes necessary for the conversion process. INER has generated highly resilient bacteria strains that can withstand challenging conditions and maximize the production of desired bio-chemicals using High Throughput Screening (HTS) technology. The innovative processes used by FixCarbon Technology significantly reduce forestry waste and enable bioplastic production on a commercially viable scale.