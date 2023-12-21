Sustainable Ion Exchange Resin for Ultrapure Water Treatment, R&D 100 winner of the day

A critical component of the chip manufacturing process is the ultrapure water that is used in a range of process steps, such as wafer cleaning, that are highly sensitive to impurities in this process stream. H2O2 present in the UPW as a side product of UV treatment of organic impurities can cause problems such as system components corrosion. Removing H2O2 can be efficiently accomplished using the new DuPont Water Solutions’ AmberTec UP4000Pd OH, which enhances performance and improves the application’s sustainability. The significant reduction in palladium usage while maintaining the H2O2 removal performance directly results from the improved nanoparticle synthesis route used for this new resin, demonstrating a real benefit stemming from sustainable design.