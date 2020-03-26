Free content on AI in Medicine

Access the Springer Nature virtual issue

Over the years the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medicine has become increasingly important. A growing number of disciplines and branches of medicine are using AI in some capacity or other, they include radiology, genomics, oncology and cardiology, to name a few. AI assists researchers to solve complex problems that would otherwise be difficult, if not impossible!

Find out more about how AI is impacting medicine, as well as research on future applications within this dedicated virtual issue, that brings together a selection of free articles and chapters from a variety of Springer Nature journals and books. This virtual issue is freely available up until 27th April 2020.

