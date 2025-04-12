A major question in cosmology is how the first galaxies released enough high-energy radiation to ionize the neutral universe after the Big Bang. Now, advanced analysis of X-ray data from the starburst galaxy Haro 11 sheds light on how galaxies contribute to cosmic reionization. Using principal component analysis (PCA) on observations from Chandra and XMM-Newton, researchers statistically tied X-ray variability, indicative of hot superwinds, to regions with lower gas absorption and higher escape rates of ionizing radiation. The result is helps explain how stellar feedback can create galactic escape routes.

The study, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics and recently profiled in Phys.org, reveals how stellar feedback can punch holes in the interstellar medium, potentially explaining how early galaxies ionized the universe after the Big Bang.

The researchers focused the research on two prominent X-ray sources within Haro 11, dubbed X1 and X2. The two sources are associated with massive star-forming clusters known as Knots B and C, respectively (visible in blue in the image above). While both regions emit the ionizing Lyman continuum (LyC) radiation needed for reionization, the team found a notable difference: X2. Although the fainter X-ray source overall, X2 allows significantly more LyC radiation to escape. The scientists confirmed this with spectral modeling, showing X2 has roughly ten times less line-of-sight absorbing gas and dust compared to the brighter, more obscured source X1. This finding provides evidence that powerful outflows — the superwinds — generated by intense star formation and supernovae in the X2 region have more effectively cleared channels through the surrounding interstellar medium, thus facilitating the escape of ionizing photons.

This recent look at Haro 11 is noteworthy because directly observing the faint, distant galaxies responsible for cosmic reionization presents significant hurdles. Haro 11 thus serves as a “local analog.” That is, as a nearby galaxy with characteristics thought to be common in the early universe. The findings align with a growing body of evidence suggesting that energetic feedback processes, such as stellar winds and supernova-driven outflows, are instrumental in creating the conditions needed for ionizing radiation to escape. For instance, studies of other local analogs like “Green Pea” galaxies have also indicated high leakage fractions linked to intense star formation. Understanding such mechanisms locally provides ground truth data for interpreting observations of the early universe, including increasingly detailed data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which is directly probing candidate galaxies within the reionization epoch itself.