Given the prevalence of anti-science rhetoric and dubious advice from certain podcasters and influencers, one might believe that trust in science has reached an all-time low. However, an international study involving participants from 68 countries found that most people overall have a high level of confidence in scientists and want them to be more involved in policymaking.

Published in Nature Human Behaviors and conducted by TISP — a Harvard University-based consortium led by Dr. Viktoria Cologna (Harvard University, RTH Zurich) and Dr. Niels G Mede, University of Zurich — the research draws on 71,922 respondents worldwide, making it the largest dataset on scientific trust compiled since the pandemic.

The study revealed an overall mean trust level of 3.62 on a five-point scale (where 1 = very low trust and 5 = very high), with majorities describing scientists as qualified (78%), honest (57%), and caring about people’s well-being (56%). Participants also strongly supported scientists’ public engagement: 83% believe scientists should communicate scientific knowledge to the public, and 52% say researchers should be more involved in shaping policies.

“The U.K. has a generally high level of trust in science, ranking above many European countries, including Denmark, Germany, Sweden, and Belgium. Trust in scientists is higher among women, older individuals, and those with more education. Interestingly, a conservative political orientation is linked to lower trust in science in North America and parts of Europe. However, this pattern does not hold globally, suggesting that political leadership may influence such attitudes in different regions,” said Dr. Eleonora Alabrese, an economist from the University of Bath, who contributed to the U.K. sample.

Egypt ranks first in global rankings for trust in scientists, followed by India, Nigeria, Kenya, and Australia. In the middle group, the U.S. ranks 12th, the U.K. 15th, while Canada and Sweden occupy 17th and 20th, respectively. Albania, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, Russia, and Ethiopia sit at the bottom of the list.

The five countries at the bottom of the list are all lower- to middle-income or are undergoing economic transition. Generally, fewer resources are allocated to research infrastructure, education, and scientific communication, which can affect public attitudes toward science. Each has also experienced strong centralized governance or authoritarian rule, which may contribute to distrust. The survey’s data suggest that where public trust in scientific or academic institutions is lacking, societal factors such as political history, economic transitions, and resource distribution may play a role.

“The study is the most comprehensive post-pandemic snapshot of trust in scientists, societal expectations of their involvement in society and policymaking, and public views on research priorities,” said Dr. Mede, the study’s second lead.

Despite widespread trust, the report highlights concerns that less than half of respondents (42%) feel scientists pay enough attention to others’ views. Many participants said science sometimes prioritizes projects — like developing defense and military technology — that do not align with their priorities. Meanwhile, they gave the highest importance to research focused on improving public health, tackling energy issues, and reducing poverty.

The researchers recommend that scientists engage more openly with the public, particularly groups with conservative political orientations in some Western countries, and consider how public values might influence research priorities.

“While trust in science remains generally high, even a small decline in trust from a minority could influence how scientific evidence is used in policymaking. These findings are crucial for scientists and policymakers working to maintain public trust in science,” said Dr. Alabrese.

Read the complete study:

Nature Human Behaviors, “A global survey on trust in scientists”