Hy2gen Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Hy2gen AG, has won a block of electricity by Quebec’s Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy (MEIE) for producing green hydrogen and ammonia in Baie-Comeau.

This project is a significant step towards the decarbonization of Quebec. It will contribute to the local economy through job creation and the development of an industrial ecosystem, aligning with the region’s sustainable development goals.

Project details

This project is a significant step towards the decarbonization of Quebec.

It will contribute to the local economy through job creation and the development of an industrial ecosystem, aligning with the region’s sustainable development goals.

Project details

Location : Baie-Comeau, Quebec.

: Baie-Comeau, Quebec. Electricity Supply : Provided by Hydro-Québec.

: Provided by Hydro-Québec. Project Development : Over the past four years, in collaboration with the Baie-Comeau community.

: Over the past four years, in collaboration with the Baie-Comeau community. Timeline : Construction Start : Second half of 2026 (pending positive final investment decision). First Production : Scheduled for 2029, depending on Hydro-Québec’s connection schedule.

:

Hy2gen has been producing green hydrogen at its Werlte, Germany plant since 2023, enabled by the electricity supply from the Courant project. The company’s production goals include green hydrogen and green ammonia.

Potential uses

Green hydrogen production : For use in various industrial applications

: For use in various industrial applications Green ammonia production: As a sustainable fertilizer and potential energy carrier

Global energy transformation

Hy2gen aims to be a leading supplier of renewable hydrogen, accelerating the green transformation. The Courant project represents a move toward large-scale, cost-effective renewable energy, highlighting Hy2gen’s focus on the renewable energy market.

Hy2gen Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of Hy2gen AG, headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany. The company specializes in developing, financing, building, and operating plants for renewable hydrogen and hydrogen-derived “e-fuels” like green ammonia, e-methanol, and sustainable jet fuel. Founded in 2017, Hy2gen has 12 GW of electrolysis-based projects under development worldwide.

In early 2022, Hy2gen raised €200 million from investors, marking the largest private investment focused on green hydrogen to date, confirming its credibility with global leaders in the hydrogen industry and its financial strength.

Hy2gen benefits from strategic and financial partnerships with Swiss commodities trader Trafigura, French technology and engineering company TechnipEnergies, Quebec-based institutional investor CDPQ, French sustainable investment manager Mirova, and the Hy24 Infrastructure Fund, which is backed by Air Liquide, TotalEnergies, VINCI Concessions, Plug Power, Chart Industries, Baker-Hughes, Airbus, and others.