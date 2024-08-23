Humanity has long looked to the stars for answers, but why would you want to conduct research in space, especially when it comes to curing diseases here on Earth? The International Space Station (ISS), orbiting roughly 250 miles above us, can help unravel medical mysteries. “The ISS National Lab offers unique opportunities for scientific and technological discoveries in an environment that can’t be replicated on Earth,” said Davide Marotta, Ph.D., ISS National Lab Program Director for In-Space Biomanufacturing in a webinar titled “Igniting Innovation: Science in Space to Cure Disease on Earth.”

Research in low Earth orbit, or LEO, enables researchers to explore the effects of microgravity on cells and tissues, providing a new vantage point for understanding biology. “Persistent microgravity profoundly impacts both physical and living systems,” Marotta said. “Removing gravity from your research may provide a new lens of discovery.” The International Space Station’s unique environment minimizes or eliminates gravity-dependent phenomena such as buoyancy, thermal convection, sedimentation, and diffusion, opening up research possibilities that are unattainable in Earth-based laboratories.

Why microgravity is a catalyst for accelerated discovery

Imagine cells hovering unburdened by gravity’s pull. In the microgravity environment of the ISS, experiments unfold at an accelerated pace, offering a unique window into disease progression and potential treatments. As Marotta put it, “Everything happens faster in space,” leading to advantages for disease modeling, drug discovery, and even aging studies. “Microgravity experiments are like sci-fi movies: fast-paced and full of surprises,” he added.

The extreme environment on the ISS may be useful for accelerating materials testing. Experiments can take advantage of conditions such as extreme heat and cold cycling, ultra-high vacuum, atomic oxygen, and high-energy radiation.

The webinar invited researchers to propose projects to take advantage of the unique microgravity environment to shed light on some of the most challenging diseases of our time, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. This initiative, with backing from NASA’s Biological and Physical Sciences Division, offers a multi-year, multi-flight opportunity with funding aimed at progressing projects from Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4+ to TRL 6+.

Bringing space-based discoveries down to earth

Titled “Igniting Innovation” program provides a framework for scientists to translate ideas into tangible healthcare advances. Its focus areas span cancer, neurodegeneration, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and COPD. The total funding for this research announcement is $4 million, with an expected 2-3 awards. Covered costs include PI and team costs, implementation partner costs, hardware development, mission integration, launch to ISS, crew resources, and sample/data return. Matching funds are expected for proposals to be competitive.

“Diseases like cancer and COPD are complex, with genetic and phenotypic diversity posing challenges to drug discovery,” Marotta said. “Models must represent diverse populations, including underrepresented ethnic groups, to account for variability in treatment responses. This is crucial because specific factors like genetic variations or socioeconomic factors can significantly impact treatment outcomes.”

Marotta highlighted the ongoing need for innovation in addressing challenges like precisely targeting drugs to minimize side effects, particularly in cancer and respiratory treatments. He emphasized the importance of advancements like nanotechnology for achieving this precision and stressed the need for well-defined biomarkers to better understand and manage treatment toxicity.

Program details

Marotta emphasizes the importance of demonstrating the unique benefits of conducting research in the ISS environment. “Proposals must justify the use of the ISS, highlighting how space benefits the research,” he explained. Additionally, projects should build on existing space-based research to maximize their impact and demonstrate a clear path towards practical applications. To ensure feasibility and commercial viability, proposals must also include milestones, timelines, and letters of support from commercial partners.

The submission process involves three steps:

1. Step One-A: Concept Summary (2-3 page summary, due September 26, 2024)

2. Step One-B: Technology Roadmap (new requirement for Igniting Innovation program, due November 22, 2024)

3. Step Two: Full Proposal (due March 3, 2025)

Applicants are encouraged to engage with implementation partners early in the process. An implementation partner directory is available on the ISS National Lab website.

Private companies are eligible for funding, while NASA employees are not. Multi-institutional collaborations are encouraged. SAM registration is required for selected proposals.

Marotta advised applicants to think big, propose bold ideas, leverage the unique space environment, and focus on potential transformative impacts in disease research and treatment. “The potential impact of improved cell-based models on personalized therapies is immense,” he concluded.