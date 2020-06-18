KLA Corp. announces newly established KLA Instruments Group

KLA Corp. has announced the formation of KLA Instruments, a group that develops, markets and services measurement and defect inspection systems that are used primarily by research and development departments in universities and industrial labs. KLA Instruments offers a portfolio of products including optical and stylus profilometers, nanoindenters, benchtop film metrology systems and specialized defect inspection systems.

"KLA Instruments has a unique identity within KLA," said Wilbert Odisho, VP and general manager of KLA Instruments. "Beyond KLA’s core semiconductor process control business, the KLA Instruments group serves a wide range of academic and industrial customers with an even wider range of measurement requirements, in industries including biotech and medical devices, optics, displays, batteries and energy technologies. What unifies the systems that comprise KLA Instruments is the delivery of accurate and repeatable measurements."

The best-known brands within KLA Instruments include Tencor stylus profilers, Zeta and Filmetrics optical profilers, Candela defect inspection systems, Filmetrics reflectometers, and Nano Indenter systems from the former Nanomechanics Inc. The systems range from benchtop, manual instruments to fully automated systems with cassette and wafer handling.

Like the rest of KLA, the KLA Instruments group begins by deeply understanding customer requirements, then addressing those requirements with quality equipment and services that produce trustworthy measurements. More information about the group’s philosophy and portfolio can be found on the KLA Instruments website.

KLA Corp.

www.kla.com