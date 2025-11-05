Lab automation didn’t replace technicians: It split them in two

Lab automation was supposed to commodify technicians. Replace manual pipetting with liquid handlers, and skilled laboratory workers would become interchangeable button-pushers. That theory hasn’t aged well. An analysis of federal wage data shows the role is not being devalued. It is splitting in two. From 2019 to 2024, the median wage for biological technicians rose 13.4% to $52,000, while the mean climbed 18.1% to about $58,020. The widening mean–median gap, roughly a 450-basis-point increase, signals a small, highly paid cohort pulling the average up. By comparison, chemical technicians, a useful control, show only minor fluctuation with skew around the high single digits.

Mean vs. median divergence

From 2019 to 2024, the 90th percentile for biological technicians increased 11.8% from $73,350 to $81,990, trailing the mean and reinforcing the emergence of a high-earning tail. See BLS OEWS profiles for 2019 and 2024, as well as the Occupational Outlook Handbook for current distribution snapshots. For chemical technicians, the skew remains in the 7–8% range with only minor changes over recent years, according to BLS data.

Industry evidence points to a new apex: laboratory-automation specialists and engineers who develop liquid-handler programs, validate methods, and design high-throughput workflows. Senior ranges commonly reach the low to mid six figures. Many employers still code some of these advanced roles under the same Biological Technicians (19-4021) umbrella as $50,000-range routine roles, which helps explain why the mean climbs faster than the median.

Beyond job ads, there is evidence of an onramp into automation. NIIMBL’s SPIDER Network and hands-on courses, SLAS introductory curricula, university modules such as UCLA’s Automation with Liquid Handlers, and vendor academies (Hamilton training; Opentrons for Education) formalize pathways for technicians to add scripting, robotics, and systems know-how.

Footnote on official distributions: 90th-percentile wages for biological technicians reach the low to mid $90Ks in several hubs and near six figures in some states, reinforcing the high-earning tail. Examples: BLS OOH; CareerOneStop; CT DOL. Industry means are also higher in top-paying sectors like pharmaceutical manufacturing and scientific R&D. (See BLS NAICS 3254 and BLS NAICS 5417 for more details).

A similar stratification appears among data scientists, whose mean–median skew rose by roughly 250 basis points from 2021 to 2023 as AI and ML skills commanded premiums. Incidentally, the field has since begun to mature and stratify further, with the initial hiring frenzy giving way to a more discerning market focused on specialized AI talent. By contrast, biochemists and biophysicists show a modest skew increase, and medical scientists were relatively stable to slightly higher over the same period.

The new career ladder

The traditional path pushed top technicians into management to earn more. Anecdotes indicate that the trade is not always popular. As one lab manager on Reddit put it, “I’ve never met a lab manager who liked their job.” Survey data reinforces the pain point: the ASCP 2022 Vacancy Survey reported rising vacancies and retirements across labs, and recent lab-management guidance emphasizes formal career ladders as a key retention tool, as Lab Manager noted.

Automation enables a parallel technical ladder, from lab technician to automation specialist to automation architect. For labs, paying one “biological technician” market rate risks overpaying routine operators and underpaying automation specialists, which puts your top technical talent at risk. For technicians, the move is to get more technical: LIMS fluency, robotics and scheduling, high-throughput design and languages like Python or C#. A growing ecosystem of programs makes the transition easier. The gap between the median technician and advanced automation roles often exceeds $70,000, and it is not closing.

Data notes: Bureau of Labor Statistics OEWS, May 2019 through May 2024, for mean, median, and percentile wage distributions across biological technicians, chemical technicians, data scientists, biochemists, and medical scientists.