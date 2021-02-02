Lawrence Livermore’s popular lecture series goes virtual to cover COVID-19

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's popular lecture series, "Science on Saturday," is going virtual in 2021 with the theme “Combating COVID-19.”

The series, targeted to middle and high school students, runs Saturdays at 10 a.m. Feb. 6 through Feb. 27. Each Saturday will feature a different lecture presented by leading Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers joined by a master high school science teacher.

To attend the virtual talks, follow the instructions on the Science on Saturday website.

Here is the complete schedule of lectures:

Feb. 6 - “Molecular Diagnostics in the Age of COVID: Designing a Portable Point-of-Care Device,” presented by LLNL scientists Larry Dugan and Michael Triplett with Tracy High School teacher Erin McKay. This presentation will provide an overview of how viruses infect a host leading to disease, the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, LLNL’s previous work in molecular diagnostics and the current efforts to develop a Point-of-Care device for use in a clinical setting.

Science on Saturday is sponsored by LLNL's Science Education Program. Past Science on Saturday presentations can be viewed at the University of California Television network.

For more information about Science on Saturday, go to st.llnl.gov/sci-ed/science-on-saturday or contact Joanna Albala at [email protected] or (925) 422-6803.