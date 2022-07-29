R&D 100 winner of the day: kNOw Touch

Minimizing contact with objects has become an essential part of anti-pandemic efforts. Hong Kong Productivity Council’s kNOw Touch contactless panel lessens the risk of coronavirus transmission in elevators by enabling touchless sensing in the elevator controls. This cost-efficient technology only requires a small twist without the need of vast mechanical alteration to perform.

The product comprises an infrared touch sensor and relay control device. The infrared touch sensor emits the infrared beam to form the light curtain in front of the elevator button areas. The receivers of the sensor receive the infrared beam information blocked and reflected when an object enters the active area. It will determine the coordinate information according to the vertical and lateral displacement and map with the corresponding elevator control. The relay control device is deployed to communicate and interface with the elevator button control device. The sensor and the relay control device communicate through a serial link while the relay control device and elevator button control devices communicate through the dry contact.