Announcing the 2026 R&D 100 Special Recognition: Green Tech winners

The Special Recognition: Green Tech winners for the 2026 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World. Now in its 64th year, the global science and innovation competition drew a similarly global The Special Recognition: Green Tech winners for the 2026 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World. Now in its 64year, the global science and innovation competition drew a similarly global judging panel of more than 50 industry professionals.

All three winners this year target the thermal and carbon load of the built environment. Global electricity demand for space cooling has grown by half since 2015, reaching roughly 2,900 TWh, more than the European Union consumes in total, according to a July 2026 International Energy Agency analysis. While space cooling in buildings accounts for about 10% of annual electricity consumption worldwide, it drives 30% of peak demand. The IEA thus points to building-level decisions on insulation, glazing and thermal mass as durable levers. Consequently, more than 60 countries now write cooling provisions into their building energy codes. Two of this year’s winners work that envelope directly, one through transparent insulation and one through a reflective coating. The third addresses the other half of the construction footprint: cement production accounts for roughly 8% of global CO 2 emissions, and more than half of those are process emissions that fuel switching alone cannot eliminate.

Winners are listed below in medal order. Each listing includes the primary submitting organization, followed by any co-developing organizations, as provided to R&D World.

All Finalist, Winner, and additional logos are available for download here.

Announcements coming soon August 4: Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility Winners

Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility Winners August 5: Special Recognition: Market Disruptor Winners

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor Winners August 6: R&D 100 Winners

R&D 100 Winners August 10: R&D Technician of the Year

R&D Technician of the Year August 11: R&D Researcher of the Year

R&D Researcher of the Year August 12: R&D Leader of the Year

The 2026 R&D 100 gala banquet will be held at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in Arizona on November 19, 2026.

Special Recognition: Green Tech Winners of 2026

Note: Special Recognition categories do not have separate Finalists, so winners are announced directly. All three technologies below also appear among the 2026 R&D 100 Finalists announced on July 30.

GOLD Mesoporous optically clear heat insulators (MOCHI) University of Colorado Boulder The University of Colorado Boulder’s mesoporous optically clear heat insulators (MOCHIs) act as “frozen air,” delivering >99.5% visible-light transmission (outperforming 92% of glass) and ~10 mWm⁻¹K⁻¹ thermal conductivity (outperforming Mars Rover aerogels). Square-meter-large and inch-thick MOCHIs enable wall-grade insulated windows and skylights, glazing retrofits, unconcentrated solar thermal energy harvesting, and condensation-free super-insulated vehicle windshields.

SILVER CarbonLock Blocks Hong Kong Productivity Council Co-developers: CS Tech Solution Limited CarbonLock Blocks turns concrete into a permanent carbon vault. By capturing CO₂ and mineralising it within calcium-rich material, the concrete can achieve about 1% CO₂ uptake by mass. Each kilogram of added biochar delivers around 2 kilograms of carbon reduction, while AI optimisation reduces cement use and improves material quality.

BRONZE Pintura Autoenfriante Pinturas Berel, S.A. de C.V. Pintura Autoenfriante is a water-based paint formulated with nanotechnology, capable of reflecting most solar radiation and efficiently emitting thermal energy toward the cold of space (high SRI). As a result, it can reduce indoor temperatures by up to 5°C compared to ambient conditions, lowering energy consumption and reducing carbon emissions.

Congratulations to all of the 2026 R&D 100 Special Recognition: Green Tech winners.