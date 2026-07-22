Judging panel announced for 2026 R&D 100 awards program

This year’s iteration of the esteemed R&D 100 Awards features a judging panel comprised of professionals from across the globe, who boast an impressive collection of accomplishments and honors. Finalists in this year’s 64th R&D 100 Awards will be announced at rdworldonline.com. Winners of this year’s R&D 100 Awards, along with the medalists in the Special Recognition categories and new Professional Award categories, will be announced the following week, also at rdworldonline.com. Details on the dates will be posted on this site shortly.

Following are short bios of our 2026 judges, who have worked tirelessly to review and rate all the entries received this year. Thank you to all of the judges!



Sheik Ahamed Azigar Ali, Founder and CEO, Craton Technologies

Sheik Ahamed Azigar Ali is a serial innovator and technology leader with deep expertise in artificial intelligence, agentic commerce, and blockchain. He is the founder and CEO of Craton Technologies, a MedTech startup building an AI-enabled platform to streamline and accelerate global regulatory affairs for medical devices and in vitro diagnostics (IVDs). An accomplished inventor, Ahamed holds three granted patents and nine pending applications, including the patented Blockchain-based Credentials Verification System, an innovative approach that leverages blockchain technology to create a “fool-proof” method of credentials verification, significantly mitigating the risk of data breaches, online fraud, and identity theft. Over a 22-year career spanning healthcare, retail, distribution, publishing, telecom, and insurance, he has led enterprise-scale modernization and strategic initiatives across cloud transformation, data security, API and data management, and responsible AI adoption. As the founder of an AI Research Lab at an innovation institute, Ahamed mentored middle and high school students in transforming real-world problems into patentable solutions, guiding more than 200 students to file patents in the United States and abroad, a contribution recognized with official Resolution 403 at the Texas State Capitol.

Paul Barton, Electronics Engineer, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Paul Barton is an Electronics Engineer at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, where he supports advanced scientific instrumentation for major research projects and facilities. His work spans mixed-signal electronics, ASIC and FPGA systems, cryogenic detector design and fabrication, data acquisition, controls, and system integration for high-performance scientific instruments. He is most interested in translating early-stage scientific and engineering concepts into reliable, manufacturable systems that can support research, healthcare, and industrial applications. Most recently, he served as the Senior Director of Engineering at a medical imaging startup. Paul holds a PhD in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Michigan and is PMP certified.

Tanmoy Bhattacharya, Chief Data Officer for the Deputy Directorate of Science, Technology, and Engineering, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Dr. Tanmoy Bhattacharya received his MSc from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India, in 1984 and a PhD in physics from the Tata Institute of Physics, India, in 1989. After holding postdoctoral positions at Brookhaven National Laboratory, New York, and Centre de Energie Atomique at Saclay, France, he joined Los Alamos National Laboratory as a postdoctoral researcher doing lattice quantum chromodynamics. Over the years he has worked on a variety of theoretical disciplines including nuclear and elementary particle physics; high-performance computing; fundamentals of quantum mechanics; quantum information sciences; phylogenetics of viruses; HIV, influenza, and COVID epidemics; vaccine development; machine learning; uncertainty quantification; historical linguistics; and data sciences. His current work in physics is focused on three major areas: simulating the quantum field theory describing the Standard Model of particle physics on supercomputers to uncover signatures of new physics in current and upcoming experiments; using machine learning to advance the state of the art in these calculations; and understanding how availability of quantum computation can significantly change the reach of calculations in quantum field theory. He led the LANL team that was part of the 2023 R&D100 award for CANDLE. He has co-authored over165 peer-reviewed publications, and his 384 publications listed by Google Scholar have garnered over 36,000 citations, for an h-index of 76. He is a scientist 5 in the Laboratory’s Theoretical Division and a Laboratory Fellow. He currently serves as the chief data officer for the Deputy Directorate of Science, Technology, and Engineering.

Lewis Boyd, Parker Hannifin Corp.

Dr. Lewis J. Boyd is the Principal Investigator for new sensor technologies for the Fluid Systems Division of Parker Aerospace. He graduated from the University of Bath in the U.K. in 2004 with a Masters of Aerospace Engineering, and again in 2008 with a PhD in modelling and simulation of aircraft fuel systems. Lewis has 15 years’ experience in the Aerospace sector, having worked on several major aircraft systems developments before taking the lead on identifying new sensor technologies for aerospace applications. He specializes in optical sensors for harsh environments, is the named inventor on numerous patents in this field and is an industrial supervisor to PhD students from the University of Southampton. Lewis is a Member of the IET and a Chartered Engineer (U.K. Engineering Council).

Brian Buntz, Editor-in-Chief, R&D World

Buntz is an experienced journalist with more than fifteen years’ experience covering an array of technologies including medical devices, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. He has held a variety of senior editorial roles over the past decade at Penton and UBM (both now Informa), before being named as Editor-in-Chief of R&D World in 2024. Multilingual, Brian has an M.A. degree in German from the University of Oklahoma.

Carlos Castillo, Senior Manager R&D Medical Devices, Envista Holdings Corp.

Carlos Castillo is focused, passionate, and inspires to promote a better future for all of us. He has more than 25 years of world-wide experience in medical devices, bio-systems, and clinical research. His experience includes research, development, production, support, training, sales, marketing, projects and program management for such companies as Envista Holdings, BIT Group, Beckman Coulter, Danaher, CareFusion, Siemens, EmhartGlass, Viasys HealthCare, SalterLabs, Cardinal Health, Dr. Max Harry Weil Institute of Critical Care, and others. Castillo holds three international degrees in engineering with emphasis in Bio-Engineering (MSEE), three MBAs (Finance, Marketing, and Global Management), has completed executive training at USC Marshall School of Business and Harvard Business School. He is also Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified, hold eight US patents, 29 peer review publications in major medical research journals, IEEE Speaker and most recently, he is pursuing is PhD in Leadership at Phoenix University.

Victor Comello, Argonne National Laboratory

Victor Comello was trained as a theoretical physicist at the University of Notre Dame. He began working as a product development chemist, which led to his becoming the research director at the Minwax Company. Comello left that position to ultimately begin a career as a technical journalist, working at first for Semiconductor International magazine. That led to positions as senior editor and managing editor at R&D magazine. For the last 26 years, he has worked as a senior writer/editor at Argonne National Laboratory. Comello has been a judge of the R&D 100 competition for more than 30 years.

Sudip K. Das, Butler University

Sudip K. Das, PhD, is Distinguished Faculty and Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Butler University and Senior Research Advisor at the Indiana University School of Medicine. He has more than 30 years of research experience in drug formulation design, targeted drug delivery, nanomedicine, RNAi delivery, and translational therapeutics. His research focuses on nanoparticle-based delivery systems for glioblastoma and triple-negative breast cancer, siRNA and mRNA delivery, nose-to-brain delivery, ocular delivery, buccal/sublingual drug delivery, poorly soluble drugs, and pharmacokinetics. Dr. Das has served as PI or Co-I on multiple extramural grants, including NIH-funded projects, industry-sponsored research contracts, and foundation-supported studies. He has authored more than 60 peer-reviewed journal articles, 14 book chapters, 28 peer-reviewed extended proceedings, and over 100 peer-reviewed conference presentations, and he holds one U.S. patent. His interdisciplinary work integrates pharmaceutics, biomaterials, molecular and cell biology, cancer biology, imaging, and translational

science. Dr. Das has extensive experience evaluating emerging technologies and scientific innovation. He has served as an R&D 100 Awards judge for over three decades and on more than 70 NIH and NSF grant review study section panels. His expertise in drug delivery, nanotechnology, formulation science, and translational biomedical research supports rigorous assessment of technical merit, innovation, feasibility, and real-world impact.

Panos Datskos, Chief of Staff and Senior Strategic Research Operations Director for the Energy Security & Systems Innovation Directorate, National Laboratory of the Rockies

Panos Datskos serves as the Chief of Staff and Senior Strategic Research Operations Director for the Energy Security & Systems Innovation (ESSI) Directorate at the National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR). In this role, he contributes to the development and implementation of Directorate strategies, policies, and operational practices, with a strong focus on secure research environments and mission-aligned execution. With more than three decades of research experience, he has led multidisciplinary teams and managed collaborative programs spanning national laboratories and universities. His scientific expertise includes nanomaterials physics, micromechanical and nanomechanical systems, micro-scale sensing technologies, and electron transport phenomena. His technical contributions include the development of atomically thin materials, advanced nanostructured coatings, MEMS/NEMS sensors, inertial navigation technologies, and electromagnetic field detection systems. He is the recipient of a Discover Award and seven R&D 100 Awards, and holds 26 U.S. patents.

Ken Day

Ken Day is a retired Engineer with a background in nuclear physics in the Navy. He holds two B.S. degrees in engineering, EE (variable speed drives and digital controls) and AgE (machine design). He started his engineering career after the Navy, working in R&D with Cessna’s Hydraulics Division. He developed a couple of designs in hydraulic valves before Cessna sold to Eaton and moved to Minnesota. He entered the paper manufacturing industry as an EI supervisor then an Engineering and Maintenance Manager, with a specialty in new equipment design and implementation and training of maintenance technicians. His later years were reorganizing paper mills to improve uptime and manage costs while increasing production. Day retired in 2015 but remains active.



Siva Karthik Devineni, Database Consultant, Elan Technologies

Devineni brings a wealth of expertise to employer eLan Technologies and current Client Maryland Motor vehicle Administration (MVA). With a knack for optimizing data structures and ensuring seamless information flow, He is a driving force behind the efficient handling of critical data. He has evolved as an architect of meticulous data governance strategies, ensuring the responsible and ethical use of data across the agency. Devineni’s expertise extends to the orchestration of seamless database systems, optimizing the backbone of information flow. He is an AI enthusiast who has dedicated himself to becoming an expert in the field through relentless learning and skill refinement. In addition to mastering foundational AI concepts, he actively stays abreast of emerging AI technologies and advancements, such as deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and reinforcement learning.

Plamen Doynov, Director of the Wireless Research Center, Kansas City Wireless Research Center

Dr. Doynov is Director of the Wireless Research Center, Kansas City. He is an SME in the areas of critical infrastructure resilience, electromagnetic defense, and innovative solutions for countermeasures and mitigation techniques for intentional electromagnetic interference and high-altitude nuclear EMP. Plamen’s doctoral pursuit in Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering was completed at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he is currently an Adjunct Professor. He has and continues to support collaborative projects (US Navy, USAF, DARPA, NASA, USSOCOM, etc.). Plamen’s work is based on diverse expertise and experience in electrical and electronics engineering, computer sciences, and CBRNE, forging unique perspectives and interdisciplinary technological solutions in applied sciences and engineering: from machine vision for long-range reconnaissance and biometrics, to hyperspectral forensic analysis, anomaly and target detection, directed energy UAS countermeasures and AI/ML. He is author of multiple publications and patents. He is continuously engaged in SBIRs, STTRs, the Foundation of Infrastructure Resilience, and the Missouri Institute for Defense and Energy.

Lisa Eitel, Executive Editor, Design World

Lisa (Elisabeth) Eitel is an Executive Editor at Design World magazine. She has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Fenn College (now Washkewicz College) at Cleveland State University and more than 20 years of experience as a technical writer. Her areas of focus include motors, drives, motion control, power transmission, linear motion, and sensing and feedback technologies. She is a judge for the FIRST Robotics Buckeye Regional competitions, an inductee of Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society, and a member of the Society of Women Engineers.

Mirza Faizan, Founder and Chief Innovation Facilitator, DiscoverSTEM

Mirza Faizan is an aerospace scientist and the inventor of the Ground Reality Information Processing System (GRIPS), an advanced system designed to prevent runway incursions and excursions, and to detect foreign objects and debris on runways in real time. With extensive experience in the design and development of aerospace, defense, and mission-critical systems, Faizan has earned recognition from leading scientific and defense organizations. His pioneering research and algorithm on predicting collisions between random particles in semi-controlled environments have been highly regarded by experts at NASA, the Pentagon’s Army Missile Research, Development & Engineering Center (AMRDEC), and the U.S. Air Force. His expertise is frequently sought by global R&D communities in areas including innovation strategy, aerospace systems, and aviation safety. In addition to his scientific contributions, Faizan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, with a special focus on child learning and development. He is the founder of DiscoverSTEM, an elite innovation and research program that mentors school students to develop novel, real-world solutions. Under his guidance, over 700 students have filed for patents, with 331 patents granted to date and many more pending. A prolific innovator himself, Faizan holds 45 granted U.S. patents and over 50 pending patent applications.

Mary Gannon, Editor-in-Chief, Fluid Power World

Mary Gannon is Editor of Fluid Power World. She has been a technical writer and editor for 15 years, having covered fluid power, motion control and interconnect technologies. Gannon graduated from Boston University with a B.S. in Journalism. In addition to serving as a technical editor, she has worked as both a daily business reporter and on the public relations side of the communications business.

Chandan Gope, Vice President of AI/ML, Element Energy

Chandan Gope is an engineering leader with 20 years of experience at the intersection of AI/ML innovation, scalable product delivery, and cross-functional leadership. He has a proven track record of developing production-grade AI systems across industries including energy, automotive, smart home, healthcare, and enterprise SaaS.Currently serving as VP of AI/ML at Element Energy, Chandan leads global teams building cutting-edge solutions—including the industry’s first Large Battery Model (LBM) for real-time lithium-ion battery health and safety monitoring. He has driven the adoption of GenAI, LLMs, and multimodal AI, while shaping strategy and forging key partner integrations.Previously, as Director of Engineering at Nice (North America), he led the development of intelligent automation systems, including edge-deployed facial recognition and audio analytics solutions. His earlier roles at IntelliVision involved engineering leadership and full-stack AI development for ADAS, video analytics, and healthcare applications such as epilepsy detection using wearable sensor data.He holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Dallas, an M.S. in Data Science from UC Berkeley, and a B.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He has authored over a dozen peer-reviewed journal and conference papers, is an inventor on six patents in AI/ML and computer vision, and serves as editor of the Journal of Real-time Image Processing. Passionate about mentorship and giving back, he actively contributes as an industry mentor at UC Berkeley.

Pujitha Gourabathini, BD

Pujitha Gourabathini is a quality and regulatory leader specializing in medical device safety, systems engineering, and risk management. As Quality Assurance Manager at BD Medication Management Solutions, she leads cross-functional teams in architecting safety cases for high-risk infusion and insulin delivery platforms, ensuring compliance with global standards such as ISO 14971, IEC 62304, and FDA QSR. Her expertise spans the full lifecycle of risk management, from hazard analysis and usability engineering to post-market surveillance, bringing clarity and rigor to complex regulatory landscapes. Pujitha actively contributes to AAMI standards committees, helping shape international frameworks that govern medical device safety and performance. With CQE certification and deep experience in systems-level thinking, she is known for translating technical complexity into actionable strategies that elevate product quality and patient safety. Her leadership has driven cultural shifts in quality thinking, empowering teams to adopt proactive risk practices and align with evolving regulatory expectations.

Amit Goyal, Director, SUNY Empire

Dr. Amit Goyal is SUNY Distinguished Professor and SUNY Empire Innovation Professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo (UB). He is Director of the Laboratory for Heteroepitaxial Growth of Functional Materials & Devices; Director of the NYS Center on Plastics Recycling Research & Innovation; and was the Founding Director of the RENEW (Research and Education in eNergy, Environment & Water) Institute at UB. Dr. Goyal’s research and innovations have addressed key fundamental challenges towards fabrication of high-performance, kilometer-long HTS wires, known as coated conductors. These include – (a) The Rolling-Assisted-Biaxially-Textured-Substrates (RABiTS) substrate technology and (b) The LMOe-enabled, IBAD-MgO substrate

technology, both for single-crystal-like HTS wire manufacture and (c) Strain Driven, Self-Assembly of Non-Superconducting, Nanocolumnar Defects at Nanoscale Spacings within HTS wires for high-performance, in high-applied magnetic fields.

Paul P. Guss, Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff, Mission Support and Test Services LLC, Nevada National Security Sites

Paul Guss is a Senior Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff at the Nevada National Security Sites (NNSS) and currently serves as the head of the University Partnerships Office in Science and Technology. Previously, he served as the Program Manager and the Remote Sensing Laboratory (RSL) Site

Representative for the Site-Directed Research and Development (SDRD) Program, a dedicated research program for the advancement of the technologies employed at the NNSS. Guss has been an active MSTS

team member developing unmanned aircraft system capabilities for the NNSS. Additionally, he has been a principal investigator of several nuclear detector research investigations and served on several Department of Energy (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) emergency response teams. He participated in the Fukushima response and led the DOE Consequence Management planning effort for the 2011 NASA launch of the Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity. He maintains currency for several billets on the NNSA Office of Emergency Response Consequence Management Advance Command Team. Guss has more than 30 years of scientific and management experience with the NNSA Nevada Field Office management and operations contractors. His prior experience includes several leadership and technical positions, including operating the Joint Base Andrews Office of the RSL, and leading several operational and research projects. Guss earned his bachelor’s degree in physics at Gettysburg College and his doctorate in nuclear physics at Duke University.

Cameron Hawkins, Senior Principal Engineer Scorpius Commissioning Control Account Manager Enhanced Capabilities for Subcritical Experiments Mission Support and Test Services LLC, Nevada National Security Sites

Cameron Hawkins has worked for the Nevada National Security Sites (NNSS) since March 2004. She is a Senior Principal Engineer and the Deputy Program Manager for the Site-Directed Research and Development Program. She is also the Control Account Manager for the C3 Launcher, a single-stage gas launcher experimental platform with diagnostics for shock physics experiments. Prior to being employed at the NNSS, Hawkins spent four years collaborating with scientists and engineers from Sandia National Laboratories on a Stockpile Stewardship project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy at the

University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). In 2013, she became a full-time instructor for three semesters at Boise State University in the Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering department before returning to Las Vegas. Hawkins has multiple publications pertaining to material characterization and analysis. Hawkins obtained a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2001 and her master’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2003, both from UNLV. She completed her doctorate in mechanical engineering at UNLV in 2010.

Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial Director, R&D World

Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial Director for Design World and R&D World magazines, has a B.S. in Engineering Science & Mechanics and minors in Technical Communications and Biomedical Engineering from Georgia Tech. He has written about fluid power, aerospace, robotics, medical, green engineering, and general manufacturing topics for nearly 25 years. He has managed a variety of award programs, both corporate and industry focused, including the R&D 100 Awards and the LEAP Awards. Heney is well known in the b2b publishing world, with leadership roles on the national board of the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) and Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI), an international b2b group. He has won numerous regional and national Azbee awards for his writing.

Jani Heikkinen, Tampere University

Dr. Jani Heikkinen is a University Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Turku, Finland, where he combines extensive industrial experience with academic research and teaching. His expertise spans systems engineering, robotics, mechatronics, digital twins, automation, haptics, modeling and simulation, artificial intelligence, and electric and hybrid power transmission systems. Before joining academia, Dr. Heikkinen worked in industry and business, contributing to a variety of technology-driven projects that advanced engineering solutions in several fields. He later transitioned to higher education, focusing on research and teaching in areas closely aligned with his professional interests and technical background.

Marylesa Howard, Manager, Scientist and Mathematician Physical Sciences, Science and Technology Directorate Mission Support and Test Services LLC, Nevada National Security Sites

Award-winning mathematician Marylesa Howard is a Technical Manager at the Nevada National Security Sites (NNSS) where she oversees the Subcritical Experiment Operations team, which comprises approximately 50 scientists, engineers, and technicians. She joined the NNSS as a scientist in 2013 and

has held the roles of Supervisor, Principal Scientist and Manager. While maintaining a research portfolio in image segmentation method development and Bayesian reconstruction methods for the NNSS’ Site-Directed Research and Development program, Howard also led signal processing efforts for photonic Doppler velocimetry, a diagnostic for understanding the speed of a moving surface. Howard is an influential leader among scientists in Nevada, at the U.S. national laboratories and at universities across the country. She is a champion for women in STEM, helping to direct graduate research and guide the careers of women around the country. Howard also works with universities to bring real-world scientific problems to students nationwide. Howard earned a bachelor’s from George Fox University and a master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Montana, all in the field of mathematics.

Ilia N. Ivanov, Research and Development Scientist, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Ilia Ivanov has won three Battelle Distinguished Inventor technology commercialization awards and holds 11 patents. His research interests include: nano-materials, polymers and composite for energy related applications, in-situ diagnostics, imaging of structure functional changes in thin films, and developing of understanding and control of thin film self-assembly — from molecular aggregation in solutions to film assembly on the surface, and multi parameter phase diagrams of materials. Ivanov has a Ph.D. in Photo Chemistry and Physical Chemistry from Bowling Green State University, and Moscow International School for Business in Industry and Sciences. He has a B.S. in Engineer Radiation and Physical Chemistry from Russian University of Chemical Technology. Professional Experience includes Research Staff, Functionality Group, Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences, ORNL; Research Associate, Dept. of Material Sciences and Technologies, University of Tennessee-Knoxville; Postdoctoral Research Associate, Chemical Sciences Division, ORNL; Assistant Director, Industrial Technologies and Materials, Moscow; and Research Assistant, Department of Physical Chemistry (Radiation and Photochemistry), and Russian University of Chemical Technology, Moscow.

Adarsh Jain, Director, Engineering, Omnissa, LLC

Jain is an Engineering Leader and Inventor with over 15 years of experience in the architecture and stewardship of enterprise-grade mobility and security platforms. Currently, he serves as a Director of Engineering at Omnissa (formerly VMware/Broadcom), where he leads a global organization of over 50+ engineers. Jain’s work focuses on the end-to-end R&D strategy for the Workspace ONE platform, delivering mission-critical Android, Chrome OS, and Windows solutions for Fortune 500 customers, including large-scale cloud migrations for global retailers like Walmart. Throughout his career, Jain has remained dedicated to pushing the boundaries of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). Jain is the inventor of 22 granted U.S. patents, and his pioneering work in adaptive device enrollment and data-driven user interfaces has setindustry benchmarks. Jain’s innovations have earned over 100 citations from industry leaders such as Microsoft, Google, and IBM, validating the global impact and “state-of-the-art” nature of his research. Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Jain is an active contributor to the global innovation community. He currently serves as a Final Round Judge for the Edison Awards, where he evaluates the world’s most significant technological breakthroughs. A Senior Member of the IEEE, Jain holds M.S. degrees in Computer Science from Auburn University and InformationSystems & Engineering Management from Harrisburg University, both with a 4.0 GPA.

Dr. Mark Jones, Creative Director, MJPhD LLC

Mark E. Jones, Ph.D. is Creative Director of MJPhD, LLC, a consulting company, having retired in 2021 after a decade as Executive External Strategy and Communications Fellow for Dow Chemical. He spent most of his career developing catalytic processes after joining Dow in 1990. Jones received his Ph.D. in physical chemistry at the University of Colorado-Boulder doing research unlikely to lead to an industrial career. He retired from the staff of Dow CTO, where he developed strategy and facilitated communication around innovation. He played a large role in Dow’s next generation sustainability goals and retained responsibility for the innovation goal up to retirement. He provided technical support for Dow’s Renewable Chemistries Expertise Center and previously was on the Board of Directors of the BIO Industrial and Environmental Section. Jones is a past chair and member of the Chemical Sciences Roundtable, a standing roundtable of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. He is a Fellow of the American Chemical Society (ACS). Since retirement, he continues to find new challenges. Jones is a frequent speaker at industry events on a variety of topics. A fascination with microplastics led to development of classroom demonstrations on collection and illumination of environmental microplastics for middle and high school students. He also writes a monthly column for Design World.

Aimee Kalnoskas, Senior Editor, EE World

Aimee Kalnoskas serves as Senior Editor for EE World and WTWH online communities, EDABoard.com and Electro-Tech-Online.com and most recently, EngineersGarage.com. Kalnoskas began her career in electronics and technical publishing in 1984 and has served as a speaker and panelist at numerous industry events and as moderator for many webcasts serving the electronics industry. Kalnoskas’ interest in electronics began early in life thanks to her father, an electronics engineer who felt that oscilloscopes also made highly effective nightlights for his seven children.

Leslie Langnau, Design World, retired

Leslie Langnau was Managing Editor of Design World magazine, a sister publication of R&D World magazine, until her retirement three years ago. Now she is leading the carefree and easy life available in retirement, dabbling in multiple projects as time permits.

Guosheng Li, Sr. Materials Scientist, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Dr. Guosheng Li is currently a Sr. Scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). He received his B.S. degree from the Tsing Hua University in 1996, and later achieved his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Physical Chemistry from KyungHee University. He completed his postdoctoral training in Professor H. Reisler’s Laboratory at University of Southern California before joining PNNL in 2007. He has broad knowledge in Electrochemistry, Materials Science, Catalysis, and Spectroscopic Characterization. Currently, he is leading various battery R&D program at PNNL supported by the Department of Energy. His research focuses on materials development, battery design and validation for grid energy storage applications. Particularly, he is interested in developing and understanding advanced electrolytes, synthesis of cathode materials, the reaction mechanisms for cathodes, and various interfacial problems encountered in rechargeable batteries. He has also developed a strong industrial collaboration on grid battery scale-up and module testing to understand battery reliability and degradation in large battery modules under more realistic grid service operations. He has published more than 80 research papers in various professional journals and holds 7 U.S. patents, plus dozens of U.S. patent applications.

Kamal Mann, Intelligent Manufacturing System Architect, Apple

Kamal Mann is an Intelligent Manufacturing System Architect at Apple, where he leads applied work in global edge automation, industrial AI/ML systems, and factory diagnostic platforms. With over 22 years of experience across Fortune 100 companies including Apple, PayPal, GE Digital, and Deutsche Telekom, he specializes in architecting edge AI systems that bridge advanced machine learning workloads with physically constrained manufacturing environments. His work focuses on localized inference, IT/OT convergence, hardware-constrained ML, distributed automation, and secure industrial systems. Kamal is also an active contributor to the academic and professional technology community. He has authored technical work on AI/ML architectures, published in venues including Communications of the ACM and IEEE, and served as a reviewer or judge for organizations and conferences including Springer Nature, IEEE CASE 2026, IEEE SMC 2026, ACM SIGMETRICS 2026, and the R&D 100 Awards.

Dustin Mcintyre, Structural Analysis Team Lead, NETL

Dustin L. McIntyre grew up in southern WV between Huntington and Charleston. He attended WVU and pursued a dual degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering graduating in 1998. He completed his master’s in mechanical engineering in 2000. He studied engine ignition systems, instrumentation, and control systems during his PhD program. He completed his doctoral studies in May 2007 with his dissertation titled “A Laser Spark Plug Ignition System for a Stationary Lean-Burn Natural Gas Reciprocating Engine”. He is currently a senior engineer and researcher with the reservoir engineering division under the geological and environmental systems directorate at the USDOE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory. Dr. McIntyre currently studies use of laser induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) for use in down hole in-situ sensing applications. The LIBS project won the 2013 gamechanger award at the 3rd Annual Energy and Innovation Conference. The LIBS sensor was awarded an R&D 100 award in 2019. Dr. McIntyre’s work has appeared on the cover of the trade magazine Photonics Spectra (2012), the Journal of Petroleum Technology (2015), and the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Journal of Analytic Atomic Spectroscopy (2016). Dr. McIntyre has authored/coauthored 2 books, 5 book chapters, 9 patents, and over 70 technical publications. Dr. McIntyre has sat on the dissertation committees for 3 PhDs students at Mississippi State University, one master’s and two PhD students at West Virginia University two PhD students at Lehigh University. Dr. McIntyre is currently a licensed professional engineer in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Tatiana Minav, Tampere University

Tatiana Minav (ASME and IEEE member) is Associate professor in IHA –Innovative Hydraulics and Automation lab, Tampere University, Finland. She over 18 years’ experience working on improving the efficiency of non-road mobile working machines. She has authored in total 165 scientific publications. Her current interests include zonal hydraulics, electro-hydrostatic and electro-mechanical actuators, sensorless position control with direct electric drive in hydraulic systems, AI-based condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, thermal management, energy balance and energy recovery systems in non-road mobile working machines.

Raju Nagaiah, University of Central Florida

Raju Nagaiah, Ph.D. is an Assistant Director in the University of Central Florida’s Office of Technology Transfer (OTT). He works closely with faculty and researchers to evaluate inventions, develop intellectual property protection strategies, and advance the licensing and commercialization of physical sciences technologies. His work emphasizes inventor engagement, guiding faculty-led startup formation, and advising on pathways for translating research into real-world impact. Dr. Nagaiah has extensive experience supporting licensing transactions and collaborating with faculty startups, including advising on early-stage federal funding opportunities such as the SBIR and STTR programs. Through his licensing and commercialization efforts, he has contributed to the formation of multiple faculty-founded startups and has indirectly helped generate millions of dollars in competitive research funding tied to licensed university technologies. Prior to joining the Office of Technology Transfer, Dr. Nagaiah served as a Market Research Analyst at the UCF Venture Lab, where he conducted technology due diligence, assessed technical and market competitiveness, and supported commercialization planning for university innovations and early-stage technology companies across the Central Florida region. Dr. Nagaiah is an active contributor to the broader innovation and research community. He serves as a judge for national technology and innovation competitions, including the Patents for Humanity program and the R&D 100 Awards, and participates in internal proposal review committees within the university setting. He also serves on the NSF proposal review panel and reviews submissions for peer-reviewed journal articles, reflecting his ongoing commitment to advancing research quality and innovation across academia and industry.

Arjun Naik, Technical Lead, First Citizens Bank

Arjun Naik is a Technical Lead at First Citizens Bank. He has 13 years of experience and a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He has judged various awards and is a research oriented professional with multiple publications to his name. He has also represented his work at various international conferences.

Don Neuhaus, Aerospace & Defense, LLC

Donald Neuhaus is a Principal of Aerospace & Defense, LLC, He brings more than 44 years of aerospace and defense experience to his role. A&D focuses on research, development, and commercialization of advanced electric power and control technologies for the aerospace and defense markets. Previously, Donald was the Director of Research at Parker Aerospace’s Fluid Systems Division. He has held a variety of Engineering and Leadership positions within both the Fuel Measurement and the Avionics departments. In his position as the Director of Research, he was responsible for establishing the strategic direction of the research as well as leadership of the research team. The research team focused on intelligent power systems, advanced fuel gauging and fuel tank inerting technologies, hydro-mechanical and engine pneumatic equipment research, and advanced systems architectures. Prior to this position, Don had served as Chief Engineer, Company FAA Designated Engineering Representative (Power Plant, Electrical Systems and Equipment), Technology Team Leader in the Avionics Group, and as Principal Engineer in the Fuel Measurement group. Neuhaus has earned a B.S. and an M.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of New York, a certified Program Management Professional, and was appointed as a Parker Engineering Fellow.

Varun Pandey

Accomplished Senior Lead Software Engineer with 14+ years of experience building and scaling mission-critical platforms across banking and financial services, delivering high-impact outcomes for JPMorgan Chase, Capital One, Citibank, and HSBC. Known for combining deep engineering rigor with business-first thinking to modernize payments, strengthen reliability, and elevate customer experience at enterprise scale. Specializes in Java, distributed systems, and enterprise architecture, with strong expertise in SOA and microservices, SOAP/REST APIs, XML processing, and database/schema design. Skilled at translating complex business and regulatory requirements into secure, resilient, and highly performant solutions — owning delivery end-to-end from solution design and architecture reviews to implementation, testing, and production readiness. Recognized as a trusted technical leader who aligns stakeholders, mentors engineers, and drives execution through Agile practices. Holds multiple technology patents and is passionate about innovation — especially applying AI responsibly in banking to improve decisioning, automation, and customer outcomes. Actively contributes to the AI community by reviewing research papers, speaking at AI conferences, and serving as a judge for industry awards.

Rachael Pasini, Senior Editor, R&D World

Rachael Pasini is the editor-in-chief of Design World, covering industrial automation technologies, advanced materials, fluid power, additive manufacturing, and more. She also supports engineering leaders and managers in developing and sustaining innovative teams. Rachael holds a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering and a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from The Ohio State University. With nearly two decades of technical writing experience, along with trade journalism and teaching college math and physics, she is passionate about educating individuals and building supportive engineering communities.

James T. Reilly, Principal, Reilly Associates

James T. Reilly, Principal of Reilly Associates, is an independent consultant in the electric power industry in the U.S. and internationally, with a focus on the integration of distributed energy resources with the grid for reliability and resilience and standards. He has completed numerous projects and workshops on research and development for advanced technology projects for clients in North America, Japan, and Europe. His clients include the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Electricity, various National Laboratories, and the New Energy Industrial Development Organization (Japan). He has had project assignments across a broad range of topics: TSO-DSO cooperation, integration of distributed energy resources, microgrid planning and design, energy management systems, and standards. He has authored studies published by national laboratories and CIGRE; numerous articles published in IEEE Power and Energy, CIGRE, and CIRED. Reilly holds degrees from Georgetown University and Columbia University.

Dr. Catherine L. Riddle, Retired Distinguished Scientist Idaho National Laboratory

Dr. Catherine Riddle retired as a Distinguished Research Scientist in radiochemistry after 25 years of service at Idaho National Laboratory. Her radiochemistry research involved multiple areas and disciplines including actinide separations and speciation in the investigation of actinides and lanthanides for the expansion of new technologies for used nuclear fuel recycling and nuclear national security. Dr. Riddle is an esteemed scientist in both national and international research areas including isotope ultra-purification for the particle physics work for the Neutrino Ettore Majorana Observatory (NEMO) and SuperNEMO projects, an international collaboration, which investigates neutrinoless double beta decay. She has lent expertise to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chemical weapons and high explosives identification work and has designed new technologies in areas such as oil and heavy metal remediation, advanced neutron/antineutrino detection scintillators, rapid actinide chemical detection for first responders and other ground breaking technologies. Her expertise in the field of chemical detection of actinides was honored with a 2020 R&D 100 Award for Codeac (Colorimetric Detection of Actinides) and her advanced neutron detection material, SHINE (Scintillation Hydrogel for Isotopic Neutron Emitters), received a 2024 R&D 100 Award. Dr. Riddle has numerous patents and patents pending for her technologies and is currently a Technical Advisor for Color Tech Holdings which has licensed the Codeac technology for commercial sale. Dr. Riddle is a champion of mentoring young upcoming scientists through undergraduate and graduate programs and future scientists through volunteering her time, energy, and expertise to STEM programs for K-12 students.

Mirza Rizwan, Founder and CEO, Educoart

Dr. Mirza Rizwan is an internationally recognized innovation strategist, education futurist, researcher, entrepreneur, and corporate leader dedicated to reimagining education for the age of artificial intelligence and accelerating technological change. As the Founder CEO of Educoart (India, US & UAE), he is leading the development of a pioneering Generative Education Ecosystem that integrates innovation, research, entrepreneurship, and human-centric leadership to prepare learners for an uncertain and rapidly evolving future. With over two decades of multidisciplinary experience spanning industry, academia, government, and entrepreneurship, Dr. Rizwan has held leadership positions in banking, technology, innovation management, and higher education. He has served as Chief Innovation Officer of Si2microsystems, Invent India Innovations, and Innovation Consultant to the Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog, Government of India). He has been strategic advisor to universities, startups, venture capital initiatives, and innovation ecosystems across multiple countries. An accomplished inventor and innovation mentor, Dr. Rizwan holds 40+ patents and has mentored hundreds of young innovators whose work has resulted in hundreds of patent filings, research publications, startups, international innovation awards, and admissions to leading global universities. Through his work, he continues to shape future-ready education by empowering individuals, institutions, and governments to cultivate creativity, resilience, ethical leadership, and purposeful innovation for the challenges and opportunities of the twenty-first century. His contributions have earned international recognition, including the prestigious George Washington Honor Medal, and recognition among the Top 10 CIOs for innovation leadership.

Julia Rock-Torcivia, Associate Editor, R&D World

Julia is an associate editor for R&D World and Drug Discovery & Development publications, where she researches and pitches early‑stage ideas and prepares polished, publication‑ready content. Julia regularly interviews key stakeholders on scientific advancements, including CSOs, CROs, and subject matter experts, synthesizing information and translating technical concepts into accessible content. Julia graduated from Lehigh University in 2025 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and minors in Mass Communications and Biology. She worked as a news reporter for Lehigh’s newspaper, The Brown and White, and was a member of the editorial team for Amaranth, a literary magazine. She received a fellowship to study abroad at the University of Galway, where she worked as a research assistant for STEMMA, a project that uses AI to investigate routes in early modern poetry.

Rebecca L. Rosas, VP for Strategic Planning, Texmark Chemicals Inc.

Dr. Rebecca Rosas is VP for Strategic Planning for Texmark Chemicals in Galena Park, Texas. She was VP of R&D/Technology Center Manager prior to promotion in late 2018. Rosas has a B. S Chem (McKendree College) and an M.S. in Physical Chemistry (Eastern Illinois University). Rosas obtained a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry (Texas A&M). She was a Fullbright scholar, doing research at the University of Antwerp. Rosas has been with Texmark Chemicals for 22 years. As a Six Sigma Green Belt, she has worked on committees for ASQ Six Sigma Green Belt exams. She is on the board for ALMA and is chairman of the Houston area chapter. Rosas is married to a wonderful man, James Rosas and they have one daughter, Jacqueline, who is KTNU Administrator at Katoen Natie.

Kamal Sarkar, Professor, The University of Texas

Kamal Sarkar, Ph.D. (1980, Materials Engineering, The University of Tennessee, Knoxville), a mechanical engineer by training, retired in 2025 as an Associate Professor of Practice from the Mechanical Engineering department of the University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley, Edinburg. He is the Co-Inventor of award-winning (2011 R&D 100, among many others) Forcespinning TM technology that is being commercialized by Parker Hannifin, a multi-billion dollars global leader in filtration. Areas of research interests Sarkar is presently pursuing include commercial applications of glass micro- and nano- particles manufactured from waste glass, application of Artificial Intelligence integrated in edge computing for persons with visual impairment, and development of scalable metal processing for making UFG (Ultra Fine Grain) to nano structures, etc. He recently submitted a Provisional Patent (64/074,858) entitled, “An AI Augmented Mobility Device for Persons with Blindness or Visual Impairment”. Kamal is also an active entrepreneur and encourages his students to be one. Kamal has about 25 publications with more 1,500 citations that include eight US and international patents, most being commercially successful. He was nominated as a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors by the University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley, in 2025. Sarkar also received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 from Marquis Who’s Who for his “career longevity and demonstrated unwavering excellence.” He is also a Lifetime Member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

Mohammad Masood Siddiqui

Mohammad is a serial innovator with multiple US Patents pending in AI, Healthcare and Mental Health and has multiple published pending research papers in AI and Genetics in International peer-reviewed journals. As a passionate mentor, he spends his free time mentoring school students on Innovation and Research. Mohammad is expert in bridging the gap between complex business strategies and technical execution for global enterprises. Mohammad’s core focus in R&D and innovation centers around designing and building high-scalable applications, transformation and modernization strategies, data and integrations. Mohammad is extremely passionate in implementing Generative AI, Copilot Studio, and Agentic AI workflows to streamline enterprise processes. Mohammad holds an MS in IT and an MBA from Texas A&M University, several cloud certifications and multiple industry credentials.

Ryan Smith, Founder, Pordis LLC

Ryan M. Smith is a research engineer, entrepreneur, and photovoltaic reliability specialist with more than 25 years of experience in renewable energy, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and data-driven process improvement. He is the founder and principal of Pordis LLC, where he has developed specialized measurement systems and research tools for national laboratories, photovoltaic manufacturers, and utility-scale solar operators. He previously served as a senior engineer in photovoltaic reliability at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and held engineering and technical leadership positions at Spansion and Advanced Micro Devices. His work has contributed to multiple U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Defense research programs. Ryan holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in materials science and engineering from the University of Michigan. He is an ASQ-certified Six Sigma Black Belt, Quality Engineer, and Manager of Quality/Organizational Excellence.

Ed Tan, Senior Hardware Electronics Engineer, Byte

After spending his college and initial career life on the East Coast, Ed moved to California’s Silicon Valley to develop novel lithography systems for the semiconductor industry. Since then, he has been working exclusively at early to mid-stage startups to enable these companies to release new or enhanced versions of their products. He is presently working on developing industrial automation controls for a robotic food preparation vending machine. Tan’s focus is on visible/IR and environmental sensors. He enjoys synthesizing his multi-disciplinary skills and cross-pollinating subject matter by practicing engineering, emergency medicine and the visual arts.

Arun Thomas, Engineering Tech Lead, Apple Inc.

Arun Thomas is a technology leader with over a decade of experience building large-scale software and artificial intelligence systems for global technology platforms. His work focuses on machine learning infrastructure, experimentation platforms, and data systems deployed in production environments across international markets. He has led the design and rollout of scalable AI and data platforms supporting global products and complex engineering initiatives. Arun has served as a reviewer and judge for international technology conferences and innovation programs. He brings a practitioner’s perspective to innovation, with a focus on real-world impact and scalability. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and a master’s degree in computer engineering from Purdue University.

Peter Vollenberg, Chief Scientist, SABIC Specialties

After earning his PhD at Eindhoven University of Technology in The Netherlands, Peter Vollenberg pursued a career in product development and polymer materials science with Dow Chemical, General Electric Plastics, and is currently with SABIC. Of his 39 years in the chemical industry, he worked 23 years in the U.S. and 16 years in Europe. Peter held various roles, all in research and development. Starting as an individual contributor, he moved to technical service and product development, interacting directly with major OEMs across Germany, Scandinavia, and Eastern Europe. The next growth step was global technology management, followed by a Master Black Belt assignment, and six years as a Corporate Technology & Innovation programs manager. At the moment he is a Research Fellow in SABIC’s Science Advisory & External Partnerships team. Peter has worked on a broad range of polymer materials innovations, as evidenced by the 43 granted (original) patents in his name. Recent major achievements include winning multiple prestigious external awards, including an R&D 100 Award in 2022, and R&D 100 Awards Finalist in 2025.

Scott Avery Watson

Watson has an MSEE with an emphasis on signal processing and has worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory for more than 30 years. During that time, he has built and operated major accelerator facilities like PHERMEX, CYGNUS, and DARHT. He is the world’s foremost expert in gas-cavity radiography, having pioneered the field and the modern, multiple-pulse version, which has enabled the United States to be a de facto signator to the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty. Watson served two tours in Iraq as a subject matter expert for the Iraqi Search Group’s Nuclear Team. He is qualified in multiple, field-deployed positions in NEST/JTOT and presently serves on the Plutonium Verification Team. Watson holds 10 patents and has published more than 150 papers. He has been awarded 10 Defense Program Awards, six Distinguished Performance Awards, and three R&D 100 awards.

Robert F. Williams, Bioscience Division, Biochemistry and Biotechnology Group, B-TEK, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Robert (Bob) Williams is bioorganic/physical organic chemist and a Scientist 5 at LANL. He is Team Lead for the National Stable Isotope Resource and Low Magnetic Field NMR Teams. Williams received his BS in chemistry/mathematics from Gettysburg College and a Ph.D. in physical organic chemistry from Emory University under Dr. Fred Menger. Postdoctoral research in bioorganic chemistry was completed at UC-Santa Barbara prior to joining the University of Texas as an Assistant Professor. After promotion to full professor, he left UTSA and joined the University of Texas Health Science Center faculty with joint appointments in Biochemistry and Radiology. There, he was Chief of the Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Division of the Research Imaging Center and developed contrast agents for in vivo MRI applications using animal models. He joined the LANL staff in Biosciences in 2003 and has been an AAAS Fellow since 2021. Most recently his team received recognition by winning an R&D100 Award in analytical chemistry (2020) for SEDONA and R&D100 and Silver Market Disruption Awards for ERDE (2021). He is also the champion for LANL’s Emerging Threat Laboratory (ETL) which is a BSL2+ and select agent laboratory with a high hazard chemical laboratory for detection and study of the biological effects of Chemical Warfare Agents, toxins, and related materials.

Jeff Wu, Neoventech

Jeffrey Wu, Ph.D., is the Founder of Neoventech, a specialty pharmaceutical company based in North Brunswick, NJ, that develops proprietary drug delivery technologies for dermatologic and related applications, and Co-Founder of Evivue Biotechnology, which advances follicular delivery technology into therapeutics for alopecia, follicular acne, and related conditions. Neoventech provides contract research services in topical product development — including formulation, in-vitro and ex-vivo safety and efficacy testing, and skin permeation studies — alongside its own OTC programs in areas such as fungal infections and pruritus. Dr. Wu holds 50+ U.S. patents in local and transdermal drug delivery, spanning liposome, microneedle, ultrasound, and iontophoretic (electricity-based) systems. Over more than 20 years at Johnson & Johnson, he led the development and commercialization of topical drugs and therapeutic skin and hair care products, including Rogaine and the acne lines of Neutrogena, Aveeno, and Clean & Clear. That follicular delivery technology powered the acne lines and helped make J&J the global leader in clear-skin care — work recognized with the Johnson Medal. His regulatory experience spans IND, CTA, NDA, and sNDA filings, along with numerous global product launches. A frequent speaker at international dermatology and scientific conferences, Dr. Wu has held leadership positions including Chair of the Controlled Release Society’s Consumer & Diversified Products Division and President of the Chinese American Cosmetics Professional Association.

Jian Zhang, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Dr. Jian Zhang is Group Leader of the Building Simulation and Design Group in the Electricity Infrastructure and Buildings Division at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. He leads a multidisciplinary research group advancing building energy modeling, software tool development, energy policy analysis, and workflow automation for building design and energy efficiency programs. Since joining PNNL in 2009, Dr. Zhang has advanced from technical researcher to Chief Research Engineer and Group Leader. His work has focused on building energy modeling, energy policy analysis, and energy efficiency technologies. He was a primary architect of PNNL’s prototype building model infrastructure, a foundational capability supporting the U.S. Department of Energy Building Energy Codes Program and other large-scale building energy modeling applications. Dr. Zhang has served as a principal investigator on projects sponsored by multiple programs within the U.S. Department of Energy. His research portfolio spans building energy modeling tools and analyses, occupancy-based HVAC controls, building envelope technologies, indoor air quality, and the application of LLM AI to building research. He has authored or coauthored more than 40 peer-reviewed journal, society, and conference papers, along with numerous technical reports, and has contributed to the broader building research community through professional service, including ASHRAE committee work and editorial board service.