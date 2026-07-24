R&D 100 announcement schedule is released for 2026

This year’s R&D 100 Awards’ grand reveal is coming up quickly. The dates for the various category announcements have now been set. All announcements will first appear here, at R&D World’s website, on the following dates:

Friday, July 30th — R&D 100 Finalists

Monday, August 3rd — Special Recognition: Green Tech Winners

Tuesday, August 4th — Special Recognition: Corporate Social Responsibility Winners

Wednesday, August 5th — Special Recognition: Market Disruptor Winners

Thursday, August 6th — R&D 100 Winners

Monday, August 10th — Professional Winner: R&D Technician of the Year

Tuesday, August 11th — Professional Winner: R&D Researcher of the Year

Wednesday, August 12th — Professional Winner: R&D Leader of the Year

The Awards Banquet will be held on Thursday, November 19th, at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort, located near Phoenix, Arizona.