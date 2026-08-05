Introducing the 2026 R&D 100 Market Disruptor winners

A neutron detector built around abundant lithium instead of scarce helium-3, a battery made of heated sand, and software that spots the faint electrical arcing that starts wildfires. The three winners of the 2026 R&D 100 Special Recognition: Market Disruptor award, announced today by R&D World. A neutron detector built around abundant lithium instead of scarce helium-3, a battery made of heated sand, and software that spots the faint electrical arcing that starts wildfires. The three winners of the 2026 R&D 100 Special Recognition: Market Disruptor award, announced today by R&D World.

Each listing includes the primary submitting organization, followed by any co-developing organizations, as provided to R&D World.

All Finalist, Winner, and additional logos are available for download here.

Announcements coming soon: R&D 100 Winners: August 6

August 6 R&D Technician of the Year: August 10

August 10 R&D Researcher of the Year: August 11

August 11 R&D Leader of the Year: August 12

The 2026 R&D 100 gala banquet will be held at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in Arizona on November 19, 2026.

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor Winners of 2026

Note: Special Recognition categories do not have “Finalists,” so winners are announced directly.

GOLD ICONS: Integrated Composite Optical Neutron Sensor Los Alamos National Laboratory ICONS novel neutron detection technology accurately measures neutrons in both low- and high-flux environments, even in the presence of strong gamma radiation. ICONS responds rapidly, enabling real-time measurements of short neutron bursts or high-rate neutron sources. ICONS overcomes supply-chain constraints using naturally abundant, commercially available lithium-6 rather than scarce helium-3.

SILVER Lower Energy Costs and a Stronger Grid: Economic and Scalable Sand-Based Long-Duration Thermal Energy Storage National Laboratory of the Rockies ENDURING is a low-cost, long-duration thermal energy storage technology that uses heated sand to provide hours to days of energy supply for power or heating, reducing energy costs and improving electric grid resilience. ENDURING surpasses competitors thanks to its versatile design, cost-effective scaling, and innovative system configuration.

BRONZE AWARE: Multi-Event Grid Intelligence Platform for Wildfire Prevention and Resilience Oak Ridge National Laboratory Co-developers: Southern California Edison Multi-Event Grid Intelligence Platform for Wildfire Prevention and Resilience (AWARE) detects, classifies, and reports multiple power-grid anomalies within a single waveform, including low-current arcing. It provides utilities with early warning of hidden faults to help prevent wildfires, reduce outages, and improve grid resilience, reliability, and operational decision-making.

Congratulations to all of the 2026 R&D 100 Special Recognition: Market Disruptor winners.