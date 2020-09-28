Leading women in quantum computing to lead summit

What: The Women in Quantum Summit II

Leading women in quantum computing, from around the world, will gather virtually

to talk about their own journey in academia, government, investing and entrepreneurship. Quantum computing is recognized as THE hottest science and technology sector.

Who are these women already playing key roles – and how did they get there?

When: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2020

Morning of Tuesday, Sept. 29 6:30 a. m. – 9:30 a.m. PDT

Morning of Wednesday, Sept. 30 6:30 a. m. – 9:30 a.m. PDT

Evening of Thursday, Oct. 1 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. PDT

Where: Everywhere! (virtual via Run The World) No fee to attend. Speakers are from the U.S., England, Germany, France, Chile, Japan, Australia and South Africa. Hundreds will log on from all over the world.

Highlights:

Rather than a highly technical conference, the summit is for “everywoman” with an interest in quantum computing. Some talks are highly technical from quantum physicists; other presentations are business or government oriented. The diverse speakers range from a CEO of a quantum startup who previously was an officer in the French Navy, to the only female quantum physicist in Japan, to an undergraduate at Duke University hoping for a career in quantum computing.

In recognition of the truly global community, the Summit will be held in three sessions: two mornings and one evening. A networking hour each day will be either a cocktail party or a coffee chat, depending on the attendee’s location. Each session begins with a virtual lobby for networking, followed by a welcome from Denise Ruffner, Chief Business Officer at Cambridge Quantum Computing and founder of Women in Quantum.

For a complete agenda, visit runtheworld.today/app/dashboard/6876/talks .

Speakers:

Sept. 29:

7:15 a.m. – 8 a.m. PDT KEYNOTE Barbara Jones, group leader, theoretical and computational physics, IBM

8 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. PDT Aurelie Helouis, CEO of startup InfinityQ and former officer in French Navy

8:20 – 8:40 a.m. PDT - Linda Anticoli, theoretical computer scientist at UCL in London, and research associate at Cambridge Quantum Computing

Sept. 30:

7:15 a.m. – 8 a.m. PDT -

8 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. PDT – Maud Vinet, quantum hardware program manager at CEA Leti in Grenoble, France

8:20 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. PDT – Catherine Liang, undergraduate in physics at Duke University

8:40 a.m. – 9 a.m. PDT – Nathalie Casanova-Morales, physicist on the faculty of University of Chile

9 a.m. – 9:20 a.m. PDT – Maria Schuld, research scientist at University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa

Oct. 1:

6:15 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PDT – KEYNOTE Cathy Foley, chief scientist for the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization in Australia

7 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. PDT Dr. Murao Mio, professor of physics at University of Tokyo

7:20 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. PDT -Jing Yi Chan, cognitive solutions lead at IBM

7:40 p.m. – 8 p.m. PDT – Shalaka Verma, director, Partner Technology, Microsoft