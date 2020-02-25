Legit unveils a new collaboration software for life sciences

Legit​ announced today the launch of their new collaboration software geared towards the life sciences. This first of its kind enterprise software allows companies to identify, connect, and collaborate with internal and external experts within the life sciences.

The platform's primary goal is to address the collaboration barriers within the life sciences caused by compliance requirements, scattered information, and lack of visibility within companies.

With over 2 mil external experts available, Legit has the largest network in the world. The platform scans over 40 million data points and uses natural language processing to find precise experts on any topic, no matter how niche. Within the Legit network of experts, companies can find doctors, academic researchers, early-stage company leaders, and seasoned executives.

While traditional expert platforms focus exclusively on external expertise, Legit is the only software that can also help companies identify internal experts. Internal experts are individuals within their company who have shown to be particularly knowledgeable in a specific area. Legit breaks down communication barriers caused by team size, mergers & acquisitions, and geographical boundaries.

As part of its breakthrough model, Legit is the first and only platform in the industry that enables companies to maximize the potential of their internal resources before investing in external solutions.

Legit offers the fastest turnaround in the industry. Once a user picks a time, Legit will streamline all logistics - whether it is legal, compliance, or scheduling, the platform manages the process. Companies connect with the right expert five times faster with Legit, compared to traditional methods.

“With an increasing number of early-stage collaborations, it has never been more vital for life sciences companies to find ways to efficiently collaborate - both internally and externally," said Kevin Lynch, former Vice President of Search & Evaluation at AbbVie. "Yet at the same time, with the vast amount of information available and the often geographically spread sites, this continues to present a formidable challenge”.

The new version of Legit is already operating across companies like J&J Innovation and Amgen. To request a personalized demo, visit ​legit.ai/​demo

About Legit

With 15 out of the top 20 life science teams using the product, LegitTM is the industry-leading platform that helps companies discover and collaborate with experts in life sciences. Unlike traditional expert marketplaces, LegitTM powers the most successful collaborations by enabling companies to tap into internal, as well as external expertise. For more information, visit legit.ai