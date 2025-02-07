Mayo Clinic has announced new collaborations with Microsoft Research and Cerebras Systems, aiming to tap AI for more precise and efficient patient care. By integrating generative AI tools, Mayo hopes to speed diagnoses and improve accuracy, ultimately enhancing outcomes in oncology and beyond. A press release notes that the Mayo and Microsoft Research alliance will focus on exploring generative AI in radiology using Microsoft Research’s AI technology and Mayo Clinic’s X-ray data.

Building on earlier efforts: These partnerships align with Mayo Clinic’s broader strategy of harnessing cutting-edge technology and vast data resources — including a 20-million-slide archive and extensive genomic datasets — to spur breakthroughs in patient-specific treatments. By combining expertise in radiology, pathology, and advanced analytics, Mayo seeks to further refine precision medicine approaches for complex conditions.

Beyond Microsoft and Cerebras Systems, Mayo Clinic has also announced in January that it has joined forces with Aignostics, Nvidia, and SandboxAQ to further explore AI in digital pathology. For example, the recently launched Mayo Clinic Digital Pathology initiative uses AI to analyze an archive of 20 million digital slides. Meanwhile, a joint effort with SandboxAQ focuses on exploiting quantitative AI and magnetocardiography to better understand disease progression in people with amyloidosis.

Multimodal foundation models hold immense promise in tackling significant roadblocks across the radiology ecosystem Dr. Matthew Callstrom, chair of Mayo Clinic Radiology

Why this matters for precision medicine: In collaboration with Microsoft Research, Mayo Clinic is developing foundation models that weave together text and images to smooth radiology workflows. The aim is to use generative AI for automated reporting, detection of key changes from prior imaging, and better identification of tube or line placements. In particular, Cerebras Systems is helping refine a genomic foundation model, training AI at scale to pinpoint disease-causing mutations and speed personalized treatments in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Want to learn more? Check out the full article on Medical Design & Outsourcing for more details on how Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, Cerebras Systems, and others are expanding the frontiers of AI in healthcare.