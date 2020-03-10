Metrohm expands its pharmaceutical Raman portfolio

With the recent expansion of Metrohm Spectroscopy products through the acquisition of B&W Tek, Metrohm has added the B&W Tek QTRam system to its line of pharmaceutical spectroscopy tools. The QTRam is a proven alternative to time and material intensive wet-chemistry methods for content uniformity measurements. Metrohm’s full portfolio of pharmaceutical spectroscopy products includes benchtop and handheld spectrometers for moisture analysis, blend uniformity, and raw material identification.

The QTRam is an easy-to-use platform utilizing patented see-through Raman (STRaman) technology that measures the active ingredients in both finished and in-process products, even through coatings. The small analyzer footprint and integrated touchscreen allow measurements to be taken at the production line or in the quality assurance lab by technicians or trained analysts alike.

Designed for simplicity and rapid deployment, the QTRam comes equipped with 21 CFR Part 11 compliant BWAnalyst software that meets current ICH and regulatory guidance for method development. Users can quickly build methods, perform routine analysis, and obtain results, making it an ideal tool for accelerating both product development and production.

For more information about the QT Ram, visit metrohm.com/en-us/products-overview/spectroscopy/bw-tek-spectroscopy/bw-tek-portable-raman/

