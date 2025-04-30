Microsoft CEO says AI now writes up to 30% of company code

The chief executive of Microsoft said up to 30% of the company’s software code is now being generated by artificial-intelligence tools, according to statements at Meta’s LlamaCon.

Zuckerberg didn’t offer a point-in-time metric but predicted that “maybe half” of the engineering work on future Llama models will be handled by AI agents in the next 12 months. Earlier this year, Zuckerberg projected that Meta and other prominent software companies would have AI that can do the work of mid-level software engineers.

A February 2023 Copilot telemetry update showed developers accepting AI suggestions for 46% of all code lines across languages and 61% in Java. This trend continues to accelerate, with GitLab’s 2024 DevSecOps survey revealing that 78% of 5,000 developers are already using or plan to use AI for code within two years.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told analysts in February that AI tooling has lifted engineering output by roughly 30%. Result: no new software-engineer hires in 2025. Gartner now projects that 75% of enterprise software engineers will use AI coding assistants by 2028, up from less than 10% in early 2024.

Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott said on a recent podcast that “95 percent” of code could be AI-generated by 2030, with humans shifting to architecture and intent. Scott, however, argued that instead of replacing engineers, AI would elevate the role of human engineers to higher levels of abstraction (authorship, design). Despite this optimism, a Microsoft Research study found even the best LLM agents solved less than 50% of debugging tasks on the SWE-bench Lite benchmark.

Scott also noted that AI was forcing tech companies to rethink their offerings, drawing parallels with early disruptive technologies. “So it was super confusing in the early days of the internet and I think it was super confusing in the early days of mobile where everyone had ideas about what was valuable, and very few of those ideas were actually the durable ones that proved all of the way through,” he said. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Q Developer agents migrated 30,000 Java applications in-house, a move that CEO Andy Jassy claims will save $260 million annually.