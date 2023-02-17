N.Y. agencies announce new energy storage technology to benefit public power

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) announced that a first-of-its-kind battery energy storage system (BESS) using patented, high-safety, lithium-ion (Li-ion) superCell technology is delivering energy peak shaving capabilities to NYPA’s White Plains offices, as part of a demonstration project. The BESS developed by Cadenza Innovation is enabling NYPA – the largest state public power organization in the nation – to demonstrate a peak energy demand shaving function that reduces the peak electricity load typical of a commercial building. The pilot project will help advance New York State’s nation-leading climate and clean energy goals, including Governor Kathy Hochul’s recently announced plans for a framework for the State to achieve six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030.

“This initial testing phase shows the potential for this type of battery energy storage system to serve as a model for managing energy demands and lowering costs for owners of commercial and industrial buildings,”said New York Power Authority acting president and CEO Justin E. Driscoll. “The unit is reducing peak loads at the Power Authority’s main offices, smoothing electricity network operations, and showing a safety advantage by demonstrating a reduction in the potential of thermal runaway. Our goal is to demonstrate whether this unit will provide energy storage and power quality services on a scale that can meet commercial, industrial, and network demands at buildings that are similar to ours.”

Deployed immediately adjacent to NYPA’s White Plains offices and funded in part with a $1 million award through NYSERDA’s Innovation program, the Li-ion BESS was developed by Cadenza Innovation in collaboration with Hitachi Energy to showcase the key role that energy storage can play in enhancing demand management and grid flexibility. The project at NYPA is using the energy storage system to demonstrate a peak shaving function that reduces the peak load typical of a commercial building. The object is for the BESS to serve as a model for integrating low-cost, safe, high-performance renewable energy resources into the grid – especially in urban areas – that can be replicated at other businesses throughout New York state and beyond.

“Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is a strong supporter of innovation that enhances grid flexibility, reliability, and resilience, and NYSERDA is pleased to collaborate with its State partners and Cadenza Innovation on this energy storage pilot,” said NYSERDA president and CEO Doreen M. Harris. “This project is a powerful example of how private-public partnerships can advance the latest energy storage technologies to help New York integrate renewables into the grid more efficiently while reducing the need for electricity from fossil-fuel power plants during periods of highest demand.”

“Li-ion batteries ‘power’ our everyday lives, from cell phones and laptops to vehicles and increasingly the grid,” said Cadenza Innovation founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud. “Safety, high performance, and cost-effectiveness are equally critical requirements, especially when systems are deployed in urban areas or indoors. We’re proving that innovative solutions are here today to help combat climate change by driving the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner sources of energy. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with NYPA and NYSERDA, reaffirming our commitment to the state of New York.”

Committed to eliminating the potential risk of thermal propagation which can lead to fires and explosions, Cadenza Innovation’s U.S. Department of Defense-tested and UL Recognized Component, the superCell, features a patented design that helps to bolster utility grid resilience and powers a range of uses in the commercial and industrial market and other key sectors. Notably, by packaging components to lower costs and increase safety, the superCell is designed to reduce the need for additional, high-cost fire safety protection and mitigation systems – resulting in improved energy density and supporting the advancement of the Li-ion battery industry.

The BESS at NYPA – which won an Innovation Icon award at the 2022 Digital + Cloud Summit – is furthering New York’s clean energy agenda, which includes the nation’s most ambitious climate protection legislation and one of the largest energy storage targets. Under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA or the Climate Act), New York State is mandated to achieve 70% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040. Governor Hochul recently proposed expanding New York State’s energy storage programs to double the goal to 6 GW by 2030, which represents at least 20% of the state’s peak electricity load.

The BESS can supply building power at desired demand times and includes the ability to function in a peak shaving mode. This can achieve cost reductions for building/site owners, primarily by arbitrage, storing lower cost energy absorbed at time periods of lower power demand and delivering that energy at time periods of higher cost due to higher power demand, and by peak shaving, reducing a building/site maximum power demand, and therefore reducing the associated utility peak demand charge.

NYPA and Cadenza Innovation will continue to monitor and evaluate the system’s performance over the next 12 months.

BloombergNEF (BNEF) has forecasted the global energy storage market will increase 15-fold by 2030 and “expects batteries to dominate the market at least until the 2030s, in large part due to their price competitiveness, established supply chain, and significant track record.” Li-ion battery technology is a top choice for new projects globally according to Guidehouse Insights.