R&D 100 winner of the day: Nanocrystalline Axial Flux Electric Motor



The rapid shift towards electric vehicles is driving a demand for more powerful and efficient electric motors. Traditional electric motors lose a significant amount of energy due to losses in their soft magnetic cores, which are typically the bulkiest components in these systems.

CorePower Magnetics (Co-developer: Carnegie Mellon University) has developed a new electric motor that addresses this challenge by using nanocrystalline soft magnets, which exhibit extremely low losses at high frequencies. These materials, combined with a novel electric machine design, result in a motor that converts electrical energy into mechanical motion with significantly higher efficiency than conventional motors.

This technology has the potential to significantly improve the performance and range of electric vehicles. By minimizing energy losses, the new motor can increase efficiency and reduce reliance on battery power, extending driving range and enhancing the overall performance of electric vehicles. This advancement in motor technology is a key step towards a more sustainable and efficient transportation future.