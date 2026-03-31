JetX automates LC sample preparation with integrated extraction, filtration and dilution

SOTAX used Analytica 2026 to demo JetX, an automated sample-preparation platform aimed at pharma QC labs still running content uniformity and assay tests with volumetric flasks. The system’s patented extraction technology subjects tablets, capsules, or semi-solids to a continuous jet of media inside a cell at flow rates up to 1,000 mL/min, then routes the stock solution through piston-pump-driven filtration down to 0.2 µm and precision dilution up to 1:100: depositing finished samples directly into capped LC vials. SOTAX claims the platform can complete 30 samples in under two hours with less than 30 minutes of hands-on time, compared to roughly eight hours and six hours of analyst labor for the equivalent manual workflow.

JetX comes in two configurations: a MultiFlow model that processes five samples in parallel and handles up to 30 unattended via SOTAX’s JetMags cassettes, and a SingleFlow variant designed as an R&D bench tool for single-extraction method development. Both run through the JetPilot touchscreen interface, which auto-documents every preparation step and supports export to Waters Empower CDS, q-doc, or PDF — built around 21 CFR Part 11 traceability requirements. For pharma QC operations already validated on existing LC methods, the pitch is straightforward: same analytical procedure, no revalidation, four times the throughput.

A promotional video for JetX follows:



JetX — Key Specs Throughput Up to 120 samples/shift Parallel processing 5 samples simultaneously Unattended 30 samples per run (JetMags) Flow rate Up to 1,000 mL/min extraction Filtration Down to 0.2 µm Dilution Up to 1:100 into LC vials

Integrates traceability and reporting for QA environments. First shown at Analytica.

Announced at Analytica 2026, Munich, March 24–27.