Imagine a city-sized area obliterated. Not by war, but by space debris. Consider asteroid 2024 YR4 —whose current impact probability has risen to 2.2–2.3% (up from initial estimates of 1–1.6% in January 2025). The discovery of this 40–90 meter object—the highest impact probability among known large near-Earth objects—serves as a sober reminder: planetary defense is not a concern confined to sci‑fi fare.

This asteroid (130–300 feet/40–90 meters) now ranks as a Torino Scale Level 3 hazard () — rare enough that only 4 asteroids since 2015 have reached this designation. If it struck, models suggest that the impact would release energy equivalent to roughly 8 megatons of TNT—about 500 times the yield of the Hiroshima bomb—potentially devastating an area comparable in size to Washington, D.C.

The asteroid’s story began two days after its closest Earth approach on December 25, 2024, when the ATLAS telescope in Río Hurtado, Chile, captured its movement against stationary stars on December 27. This delayed detection—caused by the asteroid’s sunward approach path—initially left its orbital parameters uncertain. Yet astronomers at the Minor Planet Center quickly calculated its potential risk corridor for 2032 within days, leading to its placement at the top of NASA’s Sentry Risk Table and ESA’s Risk List by December 31.

The top ten items in the NASA-created table, as of February 10 are as follows:

Object Year Range Potential Impacts Impact Probability (cumulative) Vinfinity (km/s) H (mag) Estimated Diameter (km) Palermo Scale (cum.) Palermo Scale (max.) Torino Scale (max.) (2024 YR4) 2032-2079 6 2.1e-2 13.26 24.0 0.054 -0.34 -0.34 3 29075 (1950 DA) 2880-2880 1 3.9e-4 14.10 17.9 1.300 -0.92 -0.92 101955 Bennu (1999 RQ36) 2178-2290 157 5.7e-4 5.99 20.6 0.490 -1.40 -1.59 (2000 SG344) 2069-2122 300 2.7e-3 1.36 24.8 0.037 -2.77 -3.12 0 (2008 JL3) 2027-2122 44 1.7e-4 8.42 25.3 0.029 -2.86 -2.86 0 (2010 RF12) 2095-2122 70 1.0e-1 5.10 28.4 0.007 -2.97 -2.97 0 (2016 WN55) 2030-2114 16 1.3e-3 NaN 26.4 0.017 -3.02 -3.04 0 (2022 PX1) 2040-2040 1 3.2e-6 35.11 22.3 0.120 -3.13 -3.13 0 (2005 QK76) 2030-2059 6 7.1e-5 19.67 25.2 0.031 -3.25 -3.36 0 (2024 BY15) 2071-2124 331 9.4e-3 NaN 26.7 0.015 -3.30 -3.89 0

Since January 2025, over 30 observatories worldwide, including those in Hawaii, New Mexico, and South Africa, have been tracking asteroid 2024 YR4. Each new observation refines its trajectory, narrowing the potential impact zone from a continental-scale band to a projected path spanning approximately 700 miles. The asteroid is expected to remain observable until early April 2025, after which it will fade from view until it re-emerges in June 2028.

Orbit prediction and risk modeling

NASA’s asteroid detection network combines four ATLAS telescopes—two in Hawaiʻi (Haleakalā and Mauna Loa), one in Chile (El Sauce Observatory), and one in South Africa (Sutherland Observatory)—with contributions from other observatories worldwide. The NEOWISE mission, a key space‑based component of this network, concluded its science survey on July 31, 2024, with its transmitter turned off on August 8, 2024; the spacecraft reentered Earth’s atmosphere on November 1, 2024. NEOWISE used infrared sensors to detect heat emitted by asteroids, enabling the identification of objects that optical telescopes might miss due to their dark surfaces or proximity to the Sun.

This ground‑space partnership proved critical in December 2024 when ATLAS‑Chile detected asteroid 2024 YR4 on December 27, 2024, two days after its closest approach to Earth. The delay was due to the asteroid’s approach path from the direction of the Sun, which made it difficult to observe before its closest pass. Observations from ATLAS and other facilities, such as South Africa’s SAAO and Chile’s Very Large Telescope, are refining 2024 YR4’s trajectory models daily, though specific details about narrowing the potential 2032 impact zone to approximately 700 miles remain unconfirmed in available sources.

The NEO Surveyor will fill in NEOWISE gaps

Looking ahead, the upcoming NEO Surveyor mission, scheduled for launch in late 2027, will address gaps left by NEOWISE’s retirement. Positioned at the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange point, NEO Surveyor will use advanced infrared sensors to detect dark asteroids and comets with sensitivity up to 10 times greater than NEOWISE. Unlike ground-based systems, it will operate continuously without being affected by weather or daylight, significantly enhancing NASA’s ability to track near-Earth objects (NEOs). Recent testing at NASA’s Johnson Space Center has confirmed that its 3.7-meter instrument shell can maintain cryogenic temperatures essential for detecting faint thermal emissions from asteroids.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is scheduled to observe asteroid 2024 YR4 starting in March 2025. These observations will utilize Webb’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) to measure the asteroid’s thermal emissions, providing a more precise estimate of its size. Current estimates place YR4’s diameter between 40 and 90 meters (130–300 feet), but this range depends on assumptions about its surface reflectivity. Infrared data from MIRI will help reduce size uncertainties from approximately ±50 meters to ±10 meters, significantly improving risk assessments.

In addition, Webb’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) will complement MIRI’s thermal data by capturing positional measurements, which are critical as ground-based telescopes lose sight of YR4 after April 2025. These combined observations aim to resolve whether YR4 is closer to 40 meters, which would result in localized damage upon impact, or 90 meters, which could cause city-scale destruction. This data will also refine the asteroid’s trajectory models, aiding international planetary defense efforts.

NASA has an FAQ on the asteroid.