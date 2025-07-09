New ICP-OES series designed for complex matrices

Analytik Jena announced its new ICP-OES (Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry) device series, PlasmaQuant 9200, last month. The devices reportedly have market-leading spectral resolution and high matrix tolerance, enabling analysis of complex samples. Analytik Jena boasts that they have the smallest footprint on the market, saving more than 40% of lab space compared to their predecessors.

Saving space and time

The standard version has a resolution of 6 pm @ 200 nm, whereas the elite version has a resolution of 2 pm @ 200 nm. The devices have a spectral range from 160 to 900 nm and a plasma source of up to 1,700 watts. Both versions allow users to accurately detect a wide variety of elements.

The new device measures only 60 cm in width. The start-up time has also been reduced to less than ten minutes. The size and speed of the device make it a highly efficient option. Despite its compact form, the system supports full compliance with modern regulatory and QC standards, including EPA, FDA, and ISO methodologies.

With the V Shuttle Torch, users can select the components of the torch according to their samples. The Dual View PLUS allows users to measure each sample with the optimum plasma observation modes, designed to reduce the need for repeat measurements.