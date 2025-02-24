Gaël Pillonnet, scientific director of CEA-Leti’s Silicon Component Division and a lead author of the paper, highlighted the work’s technical underpinnings:

“In addition to the specific case experimentally targeted in the paper, this study more broadly explores the key trade-offs between electrical performance (such as achievable maximum voltage and driving frequency), autonomy, and the capability to drive various loads.”

Probing industrialization opportunities

The challenge of powering tiny robots and medical implants may have just gotten a boost. Researchers at UC San Diego and CEA-Leti have developed a microactuator driving system that’s not only compact and lightweight but also highly efficient. The research, which integrates energy storage and voltage conversion, could pave the way for novel designs in microdrones, precision medical devices and ultra-compact IoT sensors.

This focus on fundamental design principles and industrialization is a strength of the research. “CEA-Leti collaborates closely with the startup InjectPower to industrialize these storage devices, though for different applications, specifically in the medical field,” Pillonnet said. “This paper paves the way for leveraging this unique technology in broader applications, such as serving as a compact building block for actuating micro-actuators in various domains, including drones, medical systems, and micro or collaborative micro-actions.”

Design advantages

The paper describes how the system divides a solid-state battery—which is required in microdrone or microrobotic designs—into smaller units and dynamically reconfigures those units to create high-voltage outputs. Traditional bulky components like inductors and large capacitors are not needed. Instead, lightweight blocks of the battery matrix provide the higher voltages required for electromechanical actuators. Early testing demonstrated up to 56.1V generation at up to a few hertz of operating frequency — a range suitable for a range of microactuation applications.

“The batteries operate in a micro-cycle mode (1 ppm depth of charge), effectively minimizing cycling issues,” Pillonnet said. “Unlike traditional batteries that use liquid electrolytes, this technology employs a solid electrolyte based on a silicon wafer substrate, providing enhanced mechanical properties to this emerging technology. Like all batteries, energy is stored electrochemically, making performance highly dependent on temperature. Ongoing research aims to extend the operational temperature range for extreme use cases.”

Building on prior advances

While the current prototype uses commercially available components, the potential for further advances is significant. “Recently, TDK has commercialized solid-state batteries,” Pillonnet said. “The specific reference used in this paper is explicitly cited within the text.” The ability to build on existing commercial solid-state batteries underscores the system’s viability, while ongoing work with advanced prototypes from CEA-Leti suggests further scalability. The research team’s simulations indicate the approach can be reduced to as low as 14 mg in total weight without sacrificing efficiency.

“Microdrones and microrobotic systems already require a battery, and so it costs us next to nothing to use a solid-state battery, split it up into smaller pieces, and dynamically rearrange the small pieces to generate the voltages we need,” said Patrick Mercier, professor of electrical and computer engineering at UC San Diego who is also a co-author of the paper. “This is the smallest and lightest way we could think of to generate the high voltages needed to run these sorts of systems.”

The researchers are exploring commercialization pathways for this technology. Pillonnet reports that there are current discussions with partners but he and his colleagues “remain open to engaging with other interested investors.”