Northwestern University joins global partnership to build Giant Magellan Telescope

Northwestern University has joined the international consortium constructing the Giant Magellan Telescope, a $2.54 billion observatory poised to become one of the world’s most powerful astronomical instruments. The consortium now includes 15 leading research institutions from the United States, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Israel, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Northwestern brings expertise in astrophysics and artificial intelligence (AI) to the project. Researchers at the university’s Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration and Research in Astrophysics (CIERA) and its newly founded NSF-Simons AI Institute for the Sky (SkAI) will develop and apply advanced AI tools to support the telescope’s mission. Once completed, the Giant Magellan Telescope will search for Earth-like planets throughout the Milky Way, study the universe’s most energetic explosions, and investigate how galaxies and black holes interact.

“Northwestern University’s strength in AI, astrophysics, and engineering innovation makes them an important addition to our consortium,” said Dr. Walter Massey, board chair of the Giant Magellan Telescope and former director of the National Science Foundation.

With Northwestern’s investment, the consortium continues to build momentum as it awaits a decision from the National Science Foundation on potential federal participation. Such involvement would grant scientists across the United States access to the telescope’s capabilities.

Northwestern is the latest U.S. institution to join a lineup that includes the University of Arizona, Carnegie Science, The University of Texas at Austin, the University of Chicago, Texas A&M University, Harvard University, the Smithsonian Institution, and Arizona State University. Together, these groups award over 30% of U.S. Ph.D. degrees and invest over $250 million annually in American astronomy research and instrumentation.

Northwestern’s interdisciplinary approach — tying astronomy to computer science, engineering, and other fields — will be critical for interpreting the telescope’s complex data. The SkAI Institute, established with support from the National Science Foundation and the Simons Foundation, will help create trustworthy AI tools for survey astronomy, improving how researchers mine large datasets for cosmic discoveries.

“This partnership will provide unparalleled opportunities for our students and faculty to push the boundaries of research and innovation as we seek to understand the Universe,” said Northwestern President Michael H. Schill. He noted that the university’s focus on interdisciplinary research and the leadership of Vicky Kalogera, director of CIERA, were key to joining the consortium.

When it becomes operational in Chile in the early 2030s, the Giant Magellan Telescope is expected to surpass existing observatories in resolution and sensitivity, allowing it to detect and analyze Earth-like planets through reflected starlight — capabilities beyond the reach of today’s telescopes. This advancement could reshape the way scientists search for life and study the evolution of galaxies and black holes.

With construction now 40% complete across 36 states, the Giant Magellan Telescope remains on track to open a new chapter in astronomy, guided by the collective expertise of its international partners, including its newest member, Northwestern University.