Peak Scientific has unveiled its new Intura series of hydrogen, nitrogen, and zero-air generators at ASMS 2025. The new series promises significant reductions in both lab footprint and energy consumption. The Scottish firm states these compact modules are engineered to address escalating operational pressures for GC labs.

Peak Scientific notes that the Intura range represents a customer-driven response to evolving laboratory demands, incorporating technical advances including a redesigned CAT chamber, and enhanced PSA dryer technology for hydrogen generation. It also includes Peak’s patented AirMax intake filtration system for its nitrogen and zero air models. According to GC Product Manager `Ed Connor, the development team focused on creating an advanced GC gas line that offers “one of the smallest footprints on the market,” while also delivering the flexibility labs need across flow rates, gas types, and pressure requirements.

According to the Intura N2 250 datasheet (available via the Peak website), the generator delivers up to 250 cc/min of 99.9995% nitrogen at 100 psi while drawing just 40 W and measuring 220 × 330 × 520 mm. The redesign introduces CAT technology for hydrocarbon removal, improved PSA purification, and PEAK’s AirMax intake filter on nitrogen and zero-air units.

This Intura launch comes at a time as many facilities continue to grapple with persistent helium shortages, which has continued to impact gas chromatography applications. Peak Scientific itself has highlighted the escalating prices and supply insecurities as detailed on its website.

The Intura launch follows a string of recent product achievements for the Inchinnan-based company. In February 2025, Peak Scientific’s Genius range became the first laboratory nitrogen generators to receive certification with an Accountability, Consistency and Transparency (ACT) Ecolabel from My Green Lab. The company also launched what it called “the most energy-efficient nitrogen generator on the market” in 2024.