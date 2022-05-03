PerkinElmer participating at Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

PerkinElmer. is participating at the Bio-IT World Conference and Expo, May 3-5, in Boston, (booths #908, #912), with a focus on helping labs make well-informed and timely data-driven decisions on therapeutic candidates by leveraging cloud-based informatics solutions and strategic IT services.

Helping the world’s pharmaceutical and biotech companies get a better handle on their data, PerkinElmer Informatics will showcase its world-class, cloud-based Signals Research Suite. This software suite seamlessly brings together the Signals Notebook BioELN with Signals VitroVivo and Signals Inventa software to help scientists and bioinformaticians capture, manage, search, analyze, visualize and collaborate around their data more intuitively and productively. Deployed through Amazon Web Services, the suite provides the ability to handle and compare data from one-off assays through ultra-high throughput screening campaigns and delivers interactive, automated and fully scripted workflows. Common data models, Google-like search performance, and the ability to convert and manage data from any instrument brand and type are also featured.

Service experts will also be at the event, highlighting how labs can tap into PerkinElmer’s OneSource services to tackle their laboratory IT challenges — including high staff turnover, inconsistent asset management, and regulatory, upgrade and security pressures. OneSource service consultants are up-to-the-minute on best practices, standards and skills for today’s digital labs, allowing scientists to focus on breakthroughs and Lab IT teams to concentrate on building customized R&D applications.

In addition to participating on the Expo floor, PerkinElmer will also host a luncheon conference session led by Dr. Christof Gänzler, product marketing manager, Biology Informatics at PerkinElmer, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. His workshop, “Solving the Dilemma of Assay Data Analysis: Flexibility vs. Central Data Management,” will dive into how labs can shed outdated spreadsheet software tools and pivot to innovative and intuitive technologies that more efficiently manage data across multiple assay types such as AlphaLISA, enzymatic and SPR.

“Today’s biopharma labs need ways to more efficiently and effectively capture, pinpoint and leverage their data so they can spot signals and outliers more easily and make smarter and more timely decisions around novel and personalized therapeutics,” said Kevin Willoe, VP/GM of Informatics, PerkinElmer. “Whether looking to curate mountains of assay data, streamline workflows, achieve data reproducibility, or take advantage of real-time collaboration, PerkinElmer’s industry-leading, cloud-based informatics solutions are designed to accelerate successful R&D efforts.”

“Data management and digital optimization is increasingly critical for biopharma labs, but having the right people and expertise levels in-house to cover these areas can be challenging. Our strategic OneSource service teams can help labs better understand and manage where their data, instrument and IT assets live and how they are performing, how to more smoothly incorporate digital and remote lab models accelerated by COVID, and how to get ahead of software technology upgrades as well as security and compliance demands,” said Gary Grecsek, VP/GM of OneSource Enterprise Laboratory Services.

Here’s where to find more information on PerkinElmer Informatics software solutions and OneSource strategic services.