PerkinElmer receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for respiratory COVID-19 panel

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for PerkinElmer’s PKamp Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Panel 1 assay. Qualified laboratories* can immediately begin using this single test for the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of COVID-19, influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) isolated from nasopharyngeal, anterior nasal and mid-turbinate swabs.

COVID-19, flu and RSV infections are highly contagious and often cannot be differentiated based on symptoms alone. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages COVID-19 testing laboratories to adopt a multiplex method that facilitates detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses. A multi-analyte test such as PerkinElmer’s new assay allows laboratories to conserve precious resources by avoiding multiple tests on samples collected from individuals suspected of respiratory viral infection consistent with COVID-19.

“As we enter the flu season, this timely emergency use authorization will be welcome by laboratories that are looking to test for common respiratory illnesses alongside COVID-19,” said Arvind Kothandaraman, managing director of specialty diagnostics at PerkinElmer. “The new test will help to alleviate confusion arising from similar symptoms caused by these infections and reduce further strain on the healthcare system during a pandemic.”

PerkinElmer also has CE marking for a multi-analyte respiratory panel that tests for COVID-19 – the PKamp Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Panel assay has clearance to be marketed as an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) device in more than 30 countries by meeting the requirements of the European In Vitro Diagnostic Directive (IVDD).

PerkinElmer’s comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 portfolio includes high throughput RNA extraction, RT-PCR, workflow automation, ELISA, chemiluminescence, time-resolved fluorescence and lateral flow based antigen as well as serology testing.

*Testing is limited to laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. § 263a, that meet requirements to perform high complexity tests.