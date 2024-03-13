Pfeiffer Vacuum introduces new HiCube Neo Turbo Pumping Station

With pumping speeds ranging from 80 to 800 l/s, the HiCube Neo vacuum pumping station is suitable for demanding high vacuum and ultra-high vacuum applications. The HiCube Neo can be prepared for wide-ranging applications with various backing pumps such as diaphragm, rotary vane, scroll, and multi-stage Roots pumps. This makes the new turbo pumping station perfect for industry and research & development applications. Typical uses range from analyzing gases and calibrating vacuum gauges to pumping down cryostats and use in vacuum furnaces. The versatile HiCube Neo adapts to requirements — from a compact desktop solution to a standalone unit.

Thanks to its plug-and-play concept, the HiCube Neo is ready for use straight away. “The HiCube Neo represents a leap forward in every respect. Its strengths lie in its advanced functions and user-oriented design. The intuitively operated 7-in. touch screen, remote control through a web server, and detailed data recording are just some of the features that make it exceptionally user-friendly and efficient,” said Florian Henß, product manager at Pfeiffer Vacuum.

Its open design facilitates maintenance and allows easier access to the components. The backing pump’s energy-efficient standby mode also reduces energy use and cuts operating costs as a result.

www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com