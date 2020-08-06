Pfeiffer Vacuum introduces OmniStar and ThermoStar next generation gas analyzers

Pfeiffer Vacuum introduces the OmniStar and ThermoStar GSD 350 compact, portable benchtop analyzers for analyzing gases at atmospheric pressure. They are particularly used in chemical processes, semiconductor, metallurgy, fermentation, catalysis, freeze-drying and environmental analysis applications. The gas inlet is fitted with a heated capillary for use at up to 350° C. This prevents vapors from condensing during process gas analysis. Due to the two-stage inlet system, an almost segregation-free gas supply is possible.

The ThermoStar solution was specifically developed for coupling with thermo balances. The inlet system, with a quartz capillary and a platinum orifice, ensures that even the smallest concentrations can be analyzed.

The OmniStar was developed for a wide range of applications and uses and includes a stainless-steel capillary as well as a valve which can interrupt the sample gas stream. Unlike other analytical methods such as FTIR or GC-FID, the two new devices allow simultaneous detection of all gases within the mass range.

With the new PV MassSpec software, it is possible to perform qualitative and quantitative analyses. This software offers a clear and user-friendly platform for recording and displaying measurement data and parameter settings. Even complete measuring procedures can be programmed and automated. With a variety of equipment variants available, the mass ranges of 1 to 100 u, 1 to 200 u and 1 to 300 u are covered and up to 300 gases can be monitored simultaneously.

The two new models differ from comparable devices by their compact size (14 in. x 11 in. x 24 in.) and easy operation using an integrated 7-in. touch display or a web user interface. The device can be fully controlled and the user can also perform simple measurements without a PC or PV MassSpec via a smartphone or tablet.

The low detection limit (depending on the mass range) of up to <100 ppb, the low gas consumption of 1 - 2 sccm and the fast measuring time (up to 1 ms/u) characterize the new analytical instruments. For extended process customization, an integrated mass calibration device or a controlled purge gas system for corrosive gases are available.