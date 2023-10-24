Proscia achieves ISO 27001 security certification  

Proscia, a provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, has earned ISO 27001 certification. This certification demonstrates the company’s compliance with one of the best-known information security management standards, giving customers added confidence in its products.

ISO 27001 sets forth requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). Comprehensive in its approach, it details guidelines for people, policies, and technology. Proscia successfully completed an audit by third-party firm Maloney + Novotny to verify that it meets all requirements of the ISO 27001 standard.

“Our commitment to information security must be unwavering,” said Coleman Stavish, Proscia’s CTO. “Leading life sciences organizations and diagnostic laboratories rely on our Concentriq platform for patient-centric, mission-critical work. Achieving ISO 27001 certification gives them even more trust in our company.”

Proscia’s Concentriq is an enterprise pathology platform that unifies people, data, and applications. Securely deployed in the cloud, it delivers the performance and scalability needed to drive routine digital pathology operations for even the largest organizations.

The company has further established trust in its products by demonstrating compliance with global regulatory and quality standards. Its Concentriq Dx is CE-marked under IVDR and additionally has regulatory clearances in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Canada. Proscia also earned Medical Device Single Audit Program certification, which verifies its conformity with the ISO 13485 standard for medical device quality management systems.