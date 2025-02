The Protoclone V1 employs a water-based, bio-inspired cooling system—akin to “sweating”—to keep its 1,000* myofiber “muscles” from overheating as they flex across over 200 degrees of freedom. Clone Robotics’ first full-bodied android swaps traditional motors for pressurized actuators, delivering human-like moves monitored by a network of integrated sensors. Although the price is TBD, Clone Robotics has indicated a planned “Alpha” (Clone α) edition for 2025, potentially in limited numbers. The company suggests that robots like the Protoclone V1 will one day be able to do The Protoclone V1 employs a water-based, bio-inspired cooling system—akin to “sweating”—to keep its 1,000myofiber “muscles” from overheating as they flex across over 200 degrees of freedom. Clone Robotics’ first full-bodied android swaps traditional motors for pressurized actuators, delivering human-like moves monitored by a network of integrated sensors. Although the price is TBD, Clone Robotics has indicated a planned “Alpha” (Clone α) edition for 2025, potentially in limited numbers. The company suggests that robots like the Protoclone V1 will one day be able to do your laundry, wash dishes, prepare simple meals, and even vacuum carpets . The order page for the Clone α , for instance, describes it being able to make sandwiches, pour drinks, and fetch items.

A body built to bend (and break expectations)

Clone Robotics built the Protoclone V1 from 3D-printed polymer bones and 1,000 myofiber muscles—synthetic strands that contract under pressure, anchored to a skeleton modeled on human anatomy. Fused joints reinforce stress points, letting it move in smooth, flowing motions, not robotic jerks. Water circulates through microchannels in its frame, helping dissipate heat so the myofibers can function without overheating. It’s odd but practical—high-power actuators stay functional, no meltdowns. With an array of sensors tracking every movement, this android moves less like a machine and more like something alive.