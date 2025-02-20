Clone Robotics built the Protoclone V1 from 3D-printed polymer bones and 1,000 myofiber muscles—synthetic strands that contract under pressure, anchored to a skeleton modeled on human anatomy. Fused joints reinforce stress points, letting it move in smooth, flowing motions, not robotic jerks.

Water circulates through microchannels in its frame, helping dissipate heat so the myofibers can function without overheating. It’s odd but practical—high-power actuators stay functional, no meltdowns. With an array of sensors tracking every movement, this android moves less like a machine and more like something alive.