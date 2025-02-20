A body built to bend (and break expectations)
Clone Robotics built the Protoclone V1 from 3D-printed polymer bones and 1,000 myofiber muscles—synthetic strands that contract under pressure, anchored to a skeleton modeled on human anatomy. Fused joints reinforce stress points, letting it move in smooth, flowing motions, not robotic jerks.
Water circulates through microchannels in its frame, helping dissipate heat so the myofibers can function without overheating. It’s odd but practical—high-power actuators stay functional, no meltdowns. With an array of sensors tracking every movement, this android moves less like a machine and more like something alive.
What makes the Protoclone V1 tech tick
The Protoclone V1 employs myofiber actuators, a proprietary hydraulic/pneumatic system designed to replicate human muscle function. These actuators consist of pressurized mesh tubes that contract when filled with fluid, enabling lifelike joint articulation. Integrated inertial and pressure sensors optimize force and position in real time.
Despite its human-like gait, the Protoclone V1 remains conspicuously faceless, sporting a sleek black visor instead of lifelike features—a design choice Clone Robotics says helps dodge the “uncanny valley” while simplifying sensor placement. Critics question its true bipedal prowess; so far, public demos have shown the android supported by rigs rather than walking freely. The company acknowledges that pneumatic actuators can lag in making the lightning-fast balance corrections human legs manage naturally. It promises more autonomous displays once future iterations switch to hydraulics.
