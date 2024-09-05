Quantum Brilliance (QB), a company specializing in diamond-based quantum technology, has announced a collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to develop a platform that integrates quantum computing with high-performance computing (HPC). The project aims to explore the integration of QB’s quantum computing cluster into ORNL’s HPC systems.

The collaboration seeks to improve the interaction between quantum and classical computing, leveraging QB’s room-temperature diamond quantum accelerators and ORNL’s advanced HPC infrastructure. This partnership is intended to push the limits of computational capabilities and scientific research, potentially leading to long-term cooperation.

The project will focus on integrating QB’s quantum accelerators into ORNL’s HPC systems to assess the effectiveness of parallel and hybrid quantum computing. Parallel quantum computing involves multiple quantum processors working on a problem simultaneously, while hybrid computing combines both quantum and classical processors to address computational challenges.

“Parallel quantum computing holds transformative potential for scientific discovery and industrial applications that require high-performance computing,” said Dr. Travis Humble, Director, Quantum Science Center at ORNL. “Partnering with Quantum Brilliance allows us to explore effective integration with our existing HPC systems, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements that will inform the design of future HPC infrastructure.”

The joint team will also work on developing new computational methods and software tools that enable the use of parallel and hybrid computing. The knowledge gained is expected to support the ongoing development of more efficient computing systems and the necessary tools for managing operations.

Integrating quantum accelerators with classical computing systems could solve problems currently unsolvable just with classical computing.

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to bring quantum computing to practical applications,” said Mark Luo, CEO of Quantum Brilliance. “By integrating the world’s first cluster of room-temperature QPUs with ORNL’s leading HPC infrastructure, we aim to demonstrate the benefits of parallel quantum computing. This is a critical milestone towards achieving massively parallelized quantum accelerators, which we believe will be the preferred architecture in HPC centres.”

Quantum Brilliance’s work on this initiative is supported by funding from the ACT Government.

For more information visit www.energy.gov/science

Related articles from the R&D World archives