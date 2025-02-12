R&D 100 winner of the day: Novel Silicone Resin for Powder Polyester Modification

Coatings for cookware and grills face a tough challenge: withstanding high temperatures and repeated cleaning cycles while maintaining a smooth finish. Silicone resins offer heat resistance but lack strength and are costly, while polyesters provide good strength but struggle with heat. Dow (Shanghai) Holding Co.’s Silicone Modified Polyester (SMP) aims to combine the best of both worlds, but current production methods have limitations. Traditional solvent-based processes pose safety and environmental concerns, while solvent-free methods result in undesirable “sandy-like” finishes. Dow has developed DOWSIL 2080 Resin, a new, patented silicone molecule that solves these challenges. This resin reacts directly with polyester in solvent-free conditions, creating a high-performance, sustainable SMP powder coating. DOWSIL 2080 Resin offers exceptional heat resistance, durability, and a smooth finish. It also provides a sustainable alternative to fluorocarbon-based coatings. This new technology promises to transform the coatings industry, providing a high-performing solution for demanding applications.