The 11th BioPharma Supply Chain & Logistics Nexus runs Nov. 11-12, 2026, at the Crowne Plaza San Diego Mission Valley in California. The invitation-only event covers pharma and life-sciences supply chain operations, with sessions on cold chain logistics, temperature-controlled distribution, warehousing, inventory and procurement, alongside regulatory and sustainability topics. The format centers on executive presentations, panels and pre-arranged one-to-one meetings between supply chain leaders and solution providers. Details and registration are at nexus-conference.com

Organizers list speakers from large pharma and life-sciences companies, including GSK, Merck, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Takeda, Becton Dickinson and Medtronic. Attendees backgrounds include supply chain, procurement, quality and clinical-supply roles. Published topic tracks range from cold chain and global serialization to GMP materials management, packaging, CMC and clinical supply. The organizers describe the audience as predominantly senior, with roughly three-quarters in VP, head or C-suite positions.

The organizer runs a broader Nexus series across pharma and life sciences, including separate clinical trials, drug discovery, medical affairs, and cell and gene therapy conferences, several of them co-located in San Diego on the same Nov. 11-12 dates.