WTWH Media’s Vice President, Editorial Director Paul J. Heney has launched a new video series exploring the engineering behind travel experiences around the world.

“Travel for Engineers” examines the technical systems that make travel possible: from the bearings in aerial tramways to aircraft hydraulics to the physics of dogsled team positioning. The series combines Heney’s mechanical engineering background with his experience visiting all 50 U.S. states and roughly 50 countries.

“As a mechanical engineer, I cannot simply turn off my engineering mindset when I’m on the road,” Heney writes in the series introduction on LinkedIn. “From eye-catching cantilevered architecture and amusement park hydraulics to the bearings hidden in everyday systems, I find myself constantly noticing the engineering that makes so many travel experiences possible.”

Future episodes will cover topics ranging from how hanging chains influence engineering design to climbing iconic bridges, along with interviews featuring technical editors discussing travel experiences where their engineering expertise shaped how they viewed attractions.

Get involved: Engineers interested in sharing insights about technical discoveries made while traveling can contact Heney at [email protected].

Subscribe to the newsletter: Travel for Engineers on LinkedIn

Watch the series: Travel for Engineers on Design World