R&D 100 winner of the day: Transparent Sun Nanocurtain

NAMI’s Transparent Sun Nanocurtain offers a durable, cost-effective solution for improving energy efficiency in windows of various shapes and curvatures. The product from Nano and Advanced Materials Institute and co-developer: Harvest Time Facade Limited blocks 50% of solar energy while allowing over 60% of visible light to pass through, and it reflects less than 6% of light, making it one of the top-performing window treatments globally. Unlike bulky Low-E windows, which are limited to new buildings and raise road safety concerns, or expensive window films with short lifespans that only apply to flat surfaces, the Transparent Sun Nanocurtain is easy to apply to any window and lasts over 12 years. In addition to reducing glare, it provides significant energy savings by lowering indoor temperatures caused by solar radiation, cutting electricity use, and reducing carbon emissions by 20% annually. This makes it a highly efficient and sustainable option for enhancing energy performance in both residential and commercial buildings.