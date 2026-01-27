R&D 100 Winner Spotlight: Energy storing and efficient air conditioner (ESEAC)

Filmed at the 63rd R&D 100 Awards in Scottsdale, Arizona, this quick interview spotlights the team behind the Energy Storing and Efficient Air Conditioner (ESEAC), an R&D 100 Award winning approach to commercial cooling that builds energy storage directly into the HVAC system.

ESEAC was developed at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and is being commercialized by Blue Frontier. Instead of relying on conventional compressor-heavy dehumidification during expensive peak hours, ESEAC separates humidity control from cooling using a liquid desiccant process, then shifts most electricity use to off-peak periods or times when renewable power is available.

In the video: Daniel Betts, Matt Graham and Dr. Matt Tilghman of Blue Frontier join Eric Kozubal and Jason Woods of NREL to share what the award means, who helped make it possible, and why better air conditioning can also support a stronger electric grid.