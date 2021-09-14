R&D 100 Winners to be announced in virtual events, October 19-21

After surveying this year’s R&D 100 Awards Finalists, the decision has been made that we’ll once again skip an in-person awards banquet and host a three-day celebration of our Winners from October 19-21. This will also include the announcement of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze medalists in the five Special Recognition award categories.

Each webinar is expected to last about 30-40 minutes, and will start at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. As with last year’s webinars, they’ll be hosted by R&D World’s VP, Editorial Director Paul J. Heney and Executive Editor Lisa Eitel. The breakdown per day will be as follows:

R&D 100 Awards (Analytical/Test, IT/Electrical) and Special Recognition Medalists

Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 03:00 PM EDT

R&D 100 Awards (Mechanical/Materials)

Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 03:00 PM EDT

R&D 100 Awards (Process/Prototyping, Software/Services)

Thursday, October 21, 2021, 03:00 PM EDT

These presentations are being sponsored by Park Systems once again, and you can register now by visiting: https://webinars.on24.com/wtwh/RD2021. Please pass this link on to your colleagues, so all can join in on the celebrations!