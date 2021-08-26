Finalists for 2021 R&D 100 Awards are unveiled

Finalists for the 2021 R&D 100 Awards have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 59th year, received entries from 17 different countries/regions. This year, the judging panel included nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals across the globe.

“We weren’t sure what to expect with the impact that COVID-19 has had on research labs across the world,” said Paul J. Heney, Vice President, Editorial Director for R&D World. “But this year exceeded all of our expectations, with more submissions coming in than in the previous few years. What’s more, the quality of the entries was extremely high.”

The Finalists are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name, and include primary submitting organizations and then co-developing organizations. (Please note: There were no Finalists within the “Other” category this year, so only the remaining five categories are listed below.)

Depending on a pending decision as to whether to hold an in-person or virtual awards ceremony, the 2021 R&D 100 Winners, as well as the Special Recognition category medalists, will be announced in late September or in mid-November. Details on that decision will be released soon.

Finalist logos are available here (PDF) and here (.png file). And to order extra engraved plaques, click here for the PDF form.

A sincere congratulations from our whole staff to all of the Finalists!

Analytical/Test category

3D Printing Biomimetic Materials and Structures for Tissue Integration (BioMS-Ti)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Ingrowth Biotech Co., Ltd.

Aquadex SmartFlow®

Health+Commerce

Ballistic Gas Chromatograph (BGC)

MRIGlobal

VICI Valco Instruments

Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Propel Labs

Fast PFAS Sensor

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Forager

Brightseed

Gibco™ CTS™ Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Scinogy

GUIDE (Guided Ultrasound Intervention Device)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Massachusetts General Hospital

Model 261 Deep Ultraviolet Diode Laser Module

UVC Photonics

MSA-650 IRIS Micro System Analyzer

Polytec GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH — Central Research and Advance Engineering Division – Microsystems Technology, Stuttgart University — Institute of Applied Optics, Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano Systems, IMMS Institut für Mikroelektronik- und Mechatronik-Systeme gemeinnützige GmbH

NexION® 5000 Multi-Quadrupole ICP Mass Spectrometer

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Nortis ParVivo Platform

Nortis, Inc.

OH0TA OVMed® Medical Image Sensor

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

Peak Nano Optics

Peak Nano Optics

PhotoCube™

ThalesNano Inc.

ComInnex Inc.

Potent and Effective Synthetic SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Nanobodies

Sandia National Laboratories

RAPTR N95

Sandia National Laboratories

SIRIUS® XHS

Dewesoft d.o.o.

The Solvere™ CSD

Activated Research Company, LLC

TruTag’s Edible Barcodes

TruTag Technologies, Inc.

IT/Electrical category

Cloud-based Smart Point Cloud Processing (CSPCP)

National Center for High-performance Computing (NCHC) of National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs)

National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Tunghai University

ePix X-ray detectors

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Field-Programmable Imaging Array

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Free-space quantum network link architecture

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

GridDamper

University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Electric Power Research Institute

Infinitum Electric Air-Core Motor

Infinitum Electric

kNOw Touch

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Lab-on-a-Fish

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Lightweight Optical Telecommunication from Under Sea (LOTUS)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Low Voltage Air Circuit Breakers World Super AE V Series C-class

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Monolithic Fiber Array Launcher

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Multiplicity Counter for Thermal and Fast Neutrons (MC-TF)

Radiation Monitoring Devices (RMD) Inc.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Nalu micro-implantable pulse generator (mIPG)

Nalu Medical, Inc.

Optical Transconductance Varistor

Opcondys, Inc.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Quantum Scientific Computing Open User Testbed (QSCOUT)

Sandia National Laboratories

Small Spacecraft Electric Propulsion (SSEP) System

NASA Glenn Research Center (GRC)

Small World AI

LocationMind Inc.

The University of Tokyo

SmartTensors AI Platform

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Spectrally Efficient Digital Logic

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Wireless Valve Position Indicator Sensor System

Idaho National Laboratory

Mechanical/Materials category

A high-performance chromium-antimony absorber material for next-generation lithography photomasks

The Molecular Foundry, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab)

AeroMINE

Sandia National Laboratories

Westergaard Solutions, Inc., Texas Tech University

AGILITYTM 1500 Performance LDPE

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, a business unit of Dow

AgriTraxx® AirCore™ Gauge Tires

Superior Tire & Rubber Corp.

AMSil™ and AMSil Silbione™

Elkem Silicones

aquatimo®

Taiwan Textile Research Institute

Autonomous Self-Healing Sealant

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

BETAMATE™ 2090 crash resistant structural adhesive for battery housings enabling EV mass production and offering safe battery modules

DuPont

BIG NET

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

ReactWell, LLC, Holocene Climate Corp.

Borchi® OXY-Coat 1510

Milliken & Company

Carbon CACHE (Ceramic Anode Cell with High Efficiency)

Idaho National Laboratory

Catalyzed Diesel Exhaust Fluid (CAT-DEF™)

Southwest Research Institute

Celluwarm

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Shengquan Hong Kong Company Ltd.

Coffee Bean Grinding Blade with Hard Amorphous Metal Coating

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Severin Asia Ltd.

Create to Zero _ Future Eco Textiles with Bio-Dyes and Bio-Auxiliaries (BioDA)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Eclat Textile Co., Ltd.; Jintex Corp. Ltd.

Delrin® RA511CPE

E.I. DuPont de Nemours (Mobility & Materials)

DOWSIL™ 8016 Waterborne Resin

Dow

DOWSIL™ TC-4060 Thermal Gel

Dow Performance Silicones

E-NANO FTHR-001 Resin

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Chung Yin New Materials (H.K.) Company Ltd.

Earth’s-field Resonance Detection and Evaluation (ERDE) Devices

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Easy-Dismantled PV Modules with Thermoplastic Elastomer and Thermoset EVA Material, EDPV-2TE

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

ELCRES™ HTV150 Dielectric Film

SABIC

Shin-Etsu Polymer Co.

GRSR™

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Hongrita Plastics Ltd.

Guardiant

Corning Incorporated

High-Temperature Printable (HTP) Aluminum Alloys

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

HSG Thermal Management Pad

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

HFC Industry Ltd.

Hybrid Power Fuel Cell System with High Payload and Duration for UAV (HPFC-HPD)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

INFINAIR™ Polyolefin Elastomers

Dow Specialty Plastics

GiGwi HK Trading Co., Ltd.

Integrated Chutes and Sensors: Making Biorefineries Commercially Viable

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Jenike & Johanson

IS-P4 Separator-free Lithium-ion Battery

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Amperex Technology Limited

Layered-Rocksalt Intergrowth Electrode Materials for Next-Generation Li-ion Batteries

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Liquid Nails® Fuze*It® Max™

PPG

Microhydraulic Motors

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Multi-functional Sorbent Technology (MUST)

Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

Somerset International Inc., The Dow Chemical Company

Portable EnGineered Analytic Sensor with aUtomated Sampling (PEGASUS)

Los Alamos National Laboratory

PPG BFP-SE Battery Fire Protection

PPG

PPG ENVIROCRON™ Extreme Protection Thermally Conductive Dielectric Powder Coatings

PPG

PPG HI-TEMP™ 1027 HD

PPG

RE-Metal

Idaho National Laboratory

RHOBARR™ 214 Emulsion

The Dow Chemical Co.

SABIC’s High-Purity SD1100P Specialty Dianhydride

SABIC

Smart Motoring-Gear Module

Electric Motor Technology Research Center, National Cheng Kung University

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre

Smart-bomb for Neutralizing Underground TCE Pollution (S-NUT)

Industry Technology Research Institution(ITRI)

Solar Forward Osmosis (FO) Desalination System

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Porifera Inc. and California Resource Corp.

Solvite Garment Rejuvenator

Milliken & Company

Procter & Gamble

The Continuous Type Heat Treatment System Equipment for Micro Parts (CTHT)

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

Timken Split Tapered Roller Bearing for Mainshaft

The Timken Co.

Tough SmCo

Ames Laboratory

Electron Energy Corp.

Ubiquitous Water Wand (UWAW)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Chyi Ding Technologies Co., Ltd.

UCC: Ultraconductive Copper-CNT Composite

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Ultrawhite Radiative Cooling Paint

Purdue University

Process/Prototyping category

A Novel Circulating Bed Biofilm Reactor (CBBR) for Carbon Capture from Sewage

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Bio-nano cellulose composite technology through aqueous-phase functionalization

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

FiberLean Technologies Ltd.

Electric Autonomous Box Truck

Gatik

Electrically-Assisted Free Forming (EAFF) Technology – Digital Dieless Direct Manufacturing Technology for Mass Customization of Sheet Metals

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Tung Hing Automation Investment Ltd.

HP 3D High Reusability PP

HP Inc.

HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series: 3D Automatic Unpacking Station

HP Inc.

In-Sight 3D-L4000

Cognex Corp.

RFID Yarn®: Overcomer for 5 Major Durability Test

Taiwan Textile Research Institute

Stamping-Type Plating Machine

Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota Central R&D Labs. Inc., Mikado Technos Co., Ltd.

UHS rapid sintering

University of Maryland College Park

HighT-Tech LLC

Upcycling of Electronic Waste into Gold Nanoparticles Using Ultrasound

Sandia National Laboratories

Win-3D Washout-Coating

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, The ExOne Co.

Software/Services category

ADS Codex: Adaptive DNA Storage Codec

Los Alamos National Laboratory

AI-Rad Companion Organs RT

Siemens Healthineers AG

AiWT-DMP

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

HCT Logistics, iAmech Technology Inc.

Bison

Idaho National Laboratory

BLK247 from Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon

Certara’s COVID-19 Vaccine Model

Certara

CICE Consortium

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Danish Meteorological Institute, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Institute of Oceanology, Polish Academy of Sciences, National Center for Atmospheric Research, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Naval Postgraduate School, U. S. Naval Research Laboratory Stennis Space Center, University of Reading, University of Washington

Commercial Routing Assistance Tool

Idaho National Laboratory

All Hazards Consortium

dGen™

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Eco-Mobility with Connected Powertrains

Southwest Research Institute

Toyota Motor North America, University of Michigan

Floodlight™ Non-Targeted Analysis System

Southwest Research Institute

Flux: Next-Generation Workload Management Software Framework

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Global Synthetic Weather Radar

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

U.S. Air Force

IdPrism

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

INER Distribution Network Management System (iDNMS)

Institute of Nuclear Energy Research, Atomic Energy Council, Executive Yuan (INER)

Misinformation join-fighting mechanism enabled by AI forensics technology

Institute for Information Industry

Taiwan FactCheck Center

ML-GA

Argonne National Laboratory

Mochi: Customizable Data Navigation Tool

Argonne National Laboratory

Carnegie Mellon University, Los Alamos National Laboratory, The HDF Group

MSC MillMax®

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

MSC Industrial Supply Inc., Manufacturing Laboratories Inc.

MURMUR (Motion Under Rubble Measured Using Radar)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

The Rapid Reaction Technology Office (OSD RRTO)

Plug-N-Play Appliance for Resilient Response of Operational Technologies (PARROT)

Idaho National Laboratory

Precision Deicer

Clinch River Computing LLC

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

QED: Quantum Ensured Defense of the Smart Electric Grid

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Oak Ridge National Laboratory and EPB

Resilience Smart Maintenance System for Semiconductor Automation Equipment (RSMS)

Institute for Information Industry

Secure-Firmware Over-the-Air (S-FOTA)

Sandia National Laboratories

Shadow Figment

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Shared Information Platform for Disaster Management

Hitachi, Ltd.

National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience

Slycat

Sandia National Laboratories

Smart Multifunctional Periodontal Pathology Quick Screening System (SMPPQSS)

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

SNAPSHOT: Distributed Accelerated All-Pairs Shortest Path

Oak Ridge National Labaoratory

Georgia Institute of Technology

Software-defined Augmented Robot Joint (SARJ)

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

SZ: A Lossy Compression Framework for Scientific Data

Argonne National Laboratory

talos.DPI: Transparent Application-Layer/OS Deeper Packet Inspector

Sandia National Laboratories

Terra Spotlight: A New Paradigm in Rapid Change Detection Using Satellite Images

Los Alamos National Laboratory

The Neutron and Gamma Ray Source Localization and Mapping Platform 2.0

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

ThermalTracker-3D

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Traffic Flow Impact (TFI) Tool

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Federal Aviation Administration

UVL Robotics: drone solution for warehouse inventory counts

UVL Robotics Inc.

WEC-Sim

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Sandia National Laboratories