R&D Market Pulse: NVIDIA hits $37.5B in revenue while UK regulators tap brakes on AI startup investment oversight

In a move signaling a more relaxed regulatory approach to the booming AI sector, UK regulators announced they would not investigate Google’s $2 billion investment in AI startup Anthropic. The move mirrors a similar decision regarding Amazon’s earlier $4 billion stake. This green light comes as Amazon doubles down, bringing its total investment in Anthropic up to $8 billion.

In other news in this week’s round up, Huawei unveiled a new chip that challenges U.S. dominance, and Samsung is pouring billions into advanced semiconductor R&D.

Overall, the R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending November 22, 2024 closed at 3,764.08 for the 25 companies in the RDWI. The Index was up 1.49% (or 55.18 basis points). Twenty RDWI members gained value last week from 0.24% (Eli Lilly & Co.) to 8.77% (IBM). Five RDWI members lost value last week from –1.12% (Roche Holdings AG) to –6.16% (Alibaba).

Regulators ease up on AI startups



The United Kingdom’s (UK’s) Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced last week that they would not open an investigation into Google’s $2 billion investment into artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic, San Francisco, California, because Google has not acquired the ability to materially influence Anthropic’s commercial policy. Google does not hold board seats or voting rights at Anthropic and has no veto rights over the startup’s strategic commercial decisions. This ruling mirrors a similar decision not to open a formal investigation into Anthropic’s links with Amazon, which invested $4 billion in the startup stating that they lacked jurisdiction. Amazon, Seattle, Washington, also announced last week that it was investing an additional $4 billion in Anthropic, -doubling its original investment. Amazon, Microsoft, Google and other tech giants have been pouring money into AI startups as they look for the next version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Huawei Technologies, Shenzhen, China, last week announced the availability of a new advanced semiconductor chip which will be used in its new Mate 70 series of cellular smart phones. Huawei chips were put on a U.S. trade blacklist during the first Trump administration in 2019. The new chips are a security concern for the U.S. and a commercial challenge to Apple which counts China as its second largest market for cellphones after the U.S. Specific details on the new Huawei chips were not released but the company said the phones they will be installed on will go on sale this week. Huawei has also sidestepped the use of banned Google Android operating systems on its phones by developing its own operating systems.

Samsung Electronics, Suwon, South Korea, announced last week that it has installed production equipment at a new integrated R&D complex in Yongin, South Korea which is scheduled to begin operations in mid-2025. Samsung said it is investing $14.3 billion in the facility which will become a key research base for its memory, system LSI (large scale integration) and semiconductor foundry businesses. The 109,000 square meter facility is called NRD-K and located south of Korea’s capital Seoul at its Giheung campus. The equipment installed includes extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography and new metal deposition systems which will be used to develop next-generation memory chips, including 3D DRAM and V-NAND with more than 1,000 layers. In the same announcement, Samsung said it had invested $6.4 billion in its R&D efforts in the third quarter of 2024.

Robert Bosch, GmbH, Gerlingen, Germany, announced last week that it plans to cut 5,500 jobs at its global plants. The company currently employs about 429,400 people and has nine major global R&D locations, three each in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Most of the current job reductions will take place over the next five years and are fueled by subdued automotive sales and intense competition. Other automotive suppliers, including Ford Motor, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen have also announced major staff reductions, especially in Europe.

Bosch will also cut hours for some 10,000 workers in Germany, according to Reuters.

AI chip maker NVIDIA, Santa Clara, California, announced last week that its third quarter revenue was about $37.5 billion, topping analysts projections. To maintain its leadership, Nvidia is looking into new markets and uses for its chips, including drug discovery applications, humanoid robots and a push by various countries to invest in a national AI infrastructure. Nvidia expects so-called soverign AI investments to add $10 billion to its sales in 2024 from zero in 2023. Analysts currently estimate that the company has more than an 80% share of the AI chip market.

RDW Index member Microsoft, Redmond, Washington, announced last week that it is working with pharmaceutical and agricultural materials maker Bayer, Leverkusen, Germany on specialized AI models fine-tuned on industry-specific data. The companies can now list and monetize those models on Microsoft’s online model catalog. For Bayer, that means that an AI model fine-tuned with its data and designed to provide answers on agronomy and crop production is available to be licensed by its distributors. The model can also answer questions about ingredients in an insecticide or what crops it can be applied to.

The Conference Board, New York City, published its Leading Economic Index (LEI) last week stating that the index fell 0.4% in October, following a 0.3% decline in September. The largest contributor to this decline came from the manufacturing sector which remained weak in 11 out of 14 industries, according to the report. The October decline was slightly more than economists expected for that month. From April to October, the LEI fell by 2.2%, slightly more than the 2.0% decline over the previous six-month period. The LEI is a predictive variable that anticipates turning points in the business cycle by about seven months.



R&D World’s R&D Index is a weekly stock market summary of the top international companies involved in R&D. The top 25 industrial R&D spenders in 2020 were selected based on the latest listings from Schonfeld & Associates’ June 2020 R&D Ratios & Budgets. These 25 companies include pharmaceutical (10 companies), automotive (6 companies) and ICT (9 companies) who invested a cumulative total of nearly 260 billion dollars in R&D in 2019, or approximately 10% of all the R&D spent in the world by government, industries and academia combined, according to R&D World’s 2021 Global R&D Funding Forecast. The stock prices used in the R&D World Index are tabulated from NASDAQ. NYSE, and OTC common stock prices for the companies selected at the close of stock trading business on the Friday preceding the online publication of the R&D World Index

Company Ticker Exchange 2020 R&D Billions $ 11/15/24 11/22/24 11/15/24 to 11/22/24 1/1/22 to 11/22/24 Alphabet/Google GOOGL NASDAQ 27.30 173.89 166.57 -4.21% 14.99% Microsoft MSFT NASDAQ 17.20 415 417 0.48% 23.99% Volkswagen AG VWAGY OTC 17.26 9.13 8.78 -3.83% -69.93% Apple AAPL NASDAQ 18.67 225 229.87 2.16% 29.45% Facebook/Meta META NASDAQ 13.87 554.08 559.14 0.91% 66.24% Intel INTC NASDAQ 14.50 24.35 24.50 0.62% -52.43% Johnson & Johnson JNJ NYSE 13.75 154 155.17 0.76% -9.29% Roche Holdings AG RHHBY OTC 14.14 35.84 35.44 -1.12% -31.44% Merck & Co. MRK NYSE 11.38 96.31 99.18 2.98% 29.41% Novartis NVS NYSE 9.39 103.06 104.28 1.18% 19.22% Toyota TM NYSE 10.72 172.84 174.40 0.90% -5.88% Pfizer PFE NYSE 8.34 24.80 25.65 3.43% -56.56% Alibaba BABA NYSE 6.01 88.59 83.13 -6.16% -30.02% GM GM NYSE 6.73 57.04 58.53 2.61% -0.17% Honda HMC NYSE 8.81 25.82 26.66 3.25% 6.29% Ford F NYSE 9.34 11.01 11.18 1.54% -46.17% AbbVie ABBV NYSE 13.95 164.99 176.95 7.25% 30.69% Sanofi SA SNY NYSE 7.75 47.97 48.28 0.65% -3.63% Cisco CSCO NASDAQ 6.33 57.46 58.55 1.90% -7.61% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY NYSE 7.13 56.22 58.87 4.71% -5.58% Astra Zeneca PLC AZN NYSE 6.06 63.23 65.63 3.80% 12.67% IBM IBM NYSE 5.37 204.99 222.97 8.77% 66.82% Oracle ORCL NYSE 6.93 183.74 192.29 4.65% 120.49% Eli Lilly & Co. LLY NYSE 8.61 746.20 748.01 0.24% 170.80% Stellantis NV STLA NYSE 5.31 13.34 13.05 -2.17% -33.21% Total 269.522 3708.90 3764.08 1.49% 33.49