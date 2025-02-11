Scientists at Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom have reported developing a plasma engine for deep space travel. They announced that they have already built a laboratory prototype of the craft.

This engine uses electrically accelerated plasma (ionized gas) instead of chemical combustion, enabling considerable exhaust velocities. The scientists estimate that they could send a spacecraft to Mars in one to two months, according to Alexey Voronov, First Deputy Director General for Science at Rosatom’s scientific institute in Troitsk.

The prototype produces about 6 Newtons (N) of thrust, according to an article on atommedia.online, a digital press center for Russia’s nuclear industry. While 6 N is modest compared to traditional chemical rockets, it is a significant thrust level for electric propulsion. This continuous (or pulsed) thrust, applied over long durations, would allow a spacecraft to gradually build up very high speed.

The engine can accelerate charged particles (ions and electrons) to around 100 km/s (100,000 m/s), corresponding to an exhaust velocity on the order of 10,000 seconds specific impulse. By contrast, chemical rockets have an exhaust speed of around 4 km/s. Such high particle velocity means the engine has high fuel efficiency.

At present, a one-way travel to Mars onboard spacecraft with conventional engines can take almost a year, which poses a significant risk to astronauts considering cosmic radiation exposure. However, plasma engines could reduce the duration of flights to just 30 to 60 days, making possible return missions to Mars. —Alexey Voronov, First Deputy Director General for Science at Rosatom’s Research Institute in Troitsk

Hydrogen propellant: The Russian engine uses hydrogen gas as its propellant, which is ionized into plasma. Hydrogen’s light atomic mass allows for very efficient acceleration to high speeds.

Pulsed-periodic mode operation: The prototype operates at an average power of about 300 kW in pulsed mode, suggesting it will need a powerful nuclear reactor in space.

Magnetic plasma acceleration: Electromagnetic fields accelerate and confine the plasma, eliminating the need for a traditional nozzle and helping to reduce thermal loads on the engine.

Engine configuration: Tested on the ground in a vacuum, the prototype is not meant for atmospheric launch. Rosatom aims for a flight-ready engine by around 2030 (See: Earth to Mars in 30 days? Russia’s plasma engine breakthrough sparks buzz – Business Standard). A large vacuum chamber—4 m in diameter by 14 m long—is being built to simulate space-like conditions.

The Rosatom design—around 6 N thrust at 300 kW with exhaust velocities near 100 km/s—could greatly shorten interplanetary travel times if reactor integration and thermal management challenges are addressed. Other researchers are also working to get to Mars in under two months, including at NASA.