Sandia National Laboratories, a cornerstone of U.S. national security engineering, has announced the appointment of Laura J. McGill as its 17th Laboratories Director. McGill, a seasoned leader with extensive experience in defense systems and nuclear deterrence, will assume the helm on May 1, 2025, succeeding James S. Peery, who will retire at the end of April.

Currently serving as Sandia’s Deputy Laboratories Director for Nuclear Deterrence and Chief Technology Officer since January 2021, McGill brings over three decades of experience in the defense industry to the top role. Her appointment signals a focus on continuity and a deep understanding of Sandia’s complex mission landscape.

“Laura’s extensive experience in defense systems engineering and her proven leadership within Sandia make her exceptionally qualified to guide the Laboratories into the future,” stated Rich DeGraff, Chair of the National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC Board of Managers. President of Control Systems at Honeywell Aerospace, DeGraff emphasized McGill’s alignment with Sandia’s core values, adding, “Her commitment to national security, innovation, and modern engineering aligns perfectly with Sandia’s mission.”

McGill will oversee Sandia’s vast national security programs in her new role. This includes ensuring the lab delivers groundbreaking solutions to some of the nation’s most pressing and complex challenges.

“I am honored to lead Sandia National Laboratories and build upon its rich legacy of scientific excellence and national service. Together with this tremendously talented workforce, we will further advance our capabilities and performance, enhancing the nation’s response to evolving security challenges.” — Laura J. McGill

McGill’s position as Deputy Laboratories Director for Nuclear Deterrence has given her direct oversight of the critical mission to maintain the U.S. nuclear stockpile’s safety, security, effectiveness, and modernization. She has guided Sandia’s work on these vital systems’ engineering, development, and ongoing surveillance. As Chief Technology Officer, she has also spearheaded strategic initiatives and the development of emerging technologies, positioning Sandia to address future national security threats proactively.

Prior to her tenure at Sandia, McGill spent over 30 years at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, culminating in her role as Deputy Vice President of Engineering. In this capacity, she oversaw a vast organization of 15,000 engineers and scientists and was responsible for the development and operational support of advanced weapons systems for the Department of Defense. Her distinguished career was recognized in 2019 with her induction into the National Academy of Engineering for her significant contributions to the field.

McGill’s academic credentials include a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from the University of Washington and a master’s degree in aerospace systems from West Coast University. She is a recognized leader in her field, holding the title of Lifetime Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and serving as its president from 2022 to 2024. She has also contributed to academia as an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University’s Whiting School of Engineering.

McGill’s appointment marks a significant transition for Sandia Labs as it navigates an evolving national security landscape. Her deep expertise and leadership experience are expected to guide the laboratory into its next chapter.